Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and J&K following heavy rainfall. He assured them of central support as monsoon showers caused flooding, landslides, and transport disruptions in these regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation following heavy rainfall in these regions and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

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In the separate telephonic conversations with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel amd Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, the Home Minister took stock of the situation arising due to persistent monsoon showers that battered both states, affecting normal life.

Monsoon Fury in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Continuous heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life in several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Waterlogging has been reported in many urban areas, slowing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Transport services have also suffered due to flooding and poor visibility. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed temporary traffic suspension following heavy rain and a landslide. Authorities later restored traffic after clearing debris, but several routes across the region continue to experience delays. Rail services have also been affected in some areas as rainfall continues unabated.

The southwest monsoon unleashed its full force across Gujarat on Monday and Tuesday, pushing several districts into crisis mode. With forecasts warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts in Gujarat. Surat bore the brunt of the deluge as incessant rain submerged roads, stranded commuters, triggered large-scale rescue operations and left four people dead in connection with monsoon-related incidents.

Disruption in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts, damaging roads, vehicles and property, while authorities urged people to remain alert as adverse weather conditions continued across the region. Home Minister also made a call to J-K CM after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption across the Chenab Valley on Monday, affecting road connectivity in Doda district and damaging infrastructure at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district.

In Doda district, National Highway 244 was closed at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway as authorities worked to restore connectivity. (ANI)