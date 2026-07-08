Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured J&K CM Omar Abdullah of all possible central aid after heavy rainfall and flash floods wreaked havoc in the Chenab Valley, closing NH 244 in Doda and damaging a hydroelectric project in Kishtwar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and assured every possible assistance from the Centre to tackle it.

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Widespread Disruption in Chenab Valley

The call comes after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption across the Chenab Valley on Monday, affecting road connectivity in Doda district and damaging infrastructure at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district.

NH 244 Closed in Doda

In Doda district, National Highway 244 was closed at Premnagar after floodwaters and debris blocked the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Several vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway as authorities worked to restore connectivity. The closure also affected the ongoing annual Machail Yatra, with officials advising pilgrims and commuters to avoid the route until it is declared safe.

Damage to Kwar Hydroelectric Project

Meanwhile, in the Kishtwar district, flash floods caused extensive damage at the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project. At the Tailrace Tunnel (TRT) site, a massive flow of water and mud swept through the area, burying several vehicles under debris and damaging project infrastructure. Rescue and clearance operations were deployed, while authorities continued to assess the extent of the damage.

Speaking to ANI, NHIDCL Highway Manager Sunny Padha described the situation at Premnagar as severe and said immediate action was taken to clear the road. "Actually, this is Neeraj Prem Nagar, near the Kalka Mata temple; my vehicle was parked there. I received a call in the morning informing me that my vehicle was there. When I arrived, the atmosphere was terrifying; there was severe flooding. I even have a video of it. Since I actually work here--I am the highway manager for this area--I immediately called for an excavator and a JCB on the spot and cleared the traffic, but the flooding in the morning was indescribable."

Restoration and Monitoring Efforts

Authorities are continuing restoration work in the affected areas and have urged people to avoid travelling through flood-hit stretches until conditions improve and the routes are declared safe.

Earlier, three gates of the Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were opened after the water level in the Chenab River rose significantly due to incessant rainfall in the Doda-Kishtwar region. The administration said it is continuously monitoring weather conditions and the river flow, with all concerned departments remaining on alert to respond to any emergency. (ANI)