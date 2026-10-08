Gujarat government proposes a ₹100-crore investment over five years to develop the Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (M-BRIC) in Porbandar, aiming to turn rich marine biological resources into high-value products and new industries.

The Government of Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has proposed a ₹100-crore investment over five years to develop the Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (M-BRIC) at Mocha village in Porbandar district, aiming to transform the state's rich marine biological resources into high-value products, new industries and sustainable livelihood opportunities for coastal communities.

An initiative of the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM), Department of Science and Technology, the proposed corridor is envisioned as an integrated ecosystem connecting marine science, biotechnology research, field cultivation, technology development, pilot-scale biomanufacturing, entrepreneurship and commercialisation, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The MoU will be signed between GSBTM, the Department of Science & Technology, and CSIR-CSMCRI (Central Salt and Marine Chemical Research Institute) for establishing the MBRIC-Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor in the presence of Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Minister for Science and Technology and Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Cooperation, and Animal Husbandry, Government of Gujarat.

Expanding India's Blue Bioeconomy

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is expanding its horizons in the blue bioeconomy to create new employment opportunities and strengthen research and development (R&D) in marine biotechnology.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the initiative seeks to establish a comprehensive pathway from marine biological resources to scientific discoveries, technology development, product manufacturing and market access, positioning Gujarat to expand its presence in India's emerging Blue Bioeconomy.

The proposed project will bring together government departments, research institutions, universities, industries, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and coastal communities on a common platform to promote marine biotechnology and sustainable economic development.

Harnessing Marine Resources for High-Value Products

Gujarat's diverse marine and coastal resources, including seaweeds, microalgae, marine microorganisms and saline ecosystems, offer significant opportunities for biotechnology-based industries. Through M-BRIC, these resources are proposed to be developed into high-value products using advanced technologies such as genomics, bioinformatics and bioprocessing.

Focus on the Entire Value Chain

The corridor will focus on the entire value chain, from marine biodiversity exploration and scientific research to product development, pilot-scale validation, industrial scale-up and commercial manufacturing. The proposed applications include biofertilisers, biostimulants, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, aquafeed, animal nutrition products, enzymes, biosurfactants, pharmaceutical intermediates and marine-derived biomaterials. The initiative will also explore valuable seaweed-derived substances, including agar, alginate and carrageenan, which have applications across several industries. The objective is to move beyond conventional extraction of marine resources towards knowledge-intensive, technology-driven and sustainable industries that generate greater economic value.

Project Hub and Infrastructure Development

Mocha village in the Porbandar district has been identified as the proposed principal hub of the corridor. The location is expected to connect marine research and innovation with coastal resources, field demonstrations, processing facilities, entrepreneurship and community participation. A dedicated seaweed-processing cluster is also proposed, with facilities for receiving raw materials, washing, pre-processing, extraction, drying, powdering, packaging, storage and quality control.

Specialised Facilities and Network

Beyond Mocha, specialised field activities and partnerships may extend across the Saurashtra region and the wider Gujarat coastline, creating a connected marine biotechnology network. Microalgal biorefineries are also proposed at salt-pan facilities associated with the CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI), Bhavnagar. The proposed M-BRIC ecosystem will include a state-level seaweed brood bank to supply elite planting material of Kappaphycus alvarezii and Gracilaria dura. Marine microalgal biofactories are planned to produce omega-3 fatty acids and other high-value bioactive compounds. An integrated seaweed biorefinery will focus on producing phycocolloids, biostimulants and other value-added products.

Fostering Innovation and Industrial Application

Dedicated research facilities will support marine bioprospecting, genomics, microbiology, natural products research and biotechnology development. The corridor will also provide incubation facilities for startups and entrepreneurs, alongside pilot-scale bioprocessing and biomanufacturing infrastructure to translate laboratory discoveries into commercially viable products. A key focus will be bridging the gap between scientific research and industrial applications. The proposed innovation ecosystem will support prototype development, technology validation, intellectual property protection, regulatory assessment, licensing, technology transfer and industry partnerships.

Key Partnerships and Expertise

CSIR-CSMCRI has been identified as a key scientific knowledge partner, bringing expertise in seaweed biotechnology, marine bioproducts, saline agriculture, halophytes, bioprocessing and technology transfer. Gujarat's biotechnology institutions are expected to contribute expertise in genomics, bioinformatics, environmental biotechnology, diagnostics, biodiversity and translational research.

Empowering Coastal Communities

Alongside industrial development, M-BRIC aims to create economic opportunities for communities living along Gujarat's coastline.

Capacity-Building and Training Initiatives

Proposed capacity-building programmes under the Seaweed Mission will target coastal youth, seaweed farmers, fishing communities, women-led enterprises, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, students and industry professionals. Training areas will include seaweed cultivation, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, genomics, bioinformatics, marine diagnostics, natural products, bioprocessing, environmental monitoring, entrepreneurship, intellectual property and technology commercialisation.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Environmental sustainability is proposed as a central principle of the corridor. Seaweed and microalgae can serve as renewable biological feedstocks for nutraceutical ingredients, omega-3 products, hydrocolloids, biostimulants, speciality biomaterials and enzymes. The proposed biorefinery approach will aim to maximise the utilisation of marine biomass, reduce waste and increase value addition. Environmental monitoring, biodiversity assessment, environmental impact assessment and the responsible utilisation of marine genetic resources will form part of the planned ecosystem. Research related to blue carbon and climate-resilient coastal development, including the monitoring of seaweed and coastal ecosystems, is also envisaged.

The project is being developed in alignment with Gujarat's biotechnology ecosystem, the BioE3 framework, India's Blue Economy priorities and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The proposed ₹100-crore investment reflects Gujarat's ambition to establish a specialised platform for marine biotechnology, industrial innovation and sustainable coastal development.

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