The HP High Court directed the govt to clear traffic bottlenecks to AIMSS Chamiana, noting that jams delay emergency care. The court also highlighted poor roads, a shortage of emergency transport, and issues with the Echo facility being shifted.

Court Orders Uninterrupted Access to AIMSS Hearing a public interest litigation, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, Justice Munish Thakur and Justice Bipin C Negi stressed that the shortest route to AIMSS Chamiana via the Dhalli Tunnel and Sanjauli Chowk must remain free of traffic congestion to ensure uninterrupted movement of patients, doctors and medical staff. The Bench noted that all super-speciality services and indoor patient departments (IPDs) have already been shifted from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, to AIMSS Chamiana. However, frequent traffic jams at Sanjauli were causing delays during the critical "Golden Hour" for emergency patients and leading to the loss of valuable clinical working hours. Infrastructure and Service Deficiencies Highlighted Shortage of Emergency Transport The court also expressed concern over the shortage of emergency transport between IGMC and AIMSS Chamiana, observing that only two emergency vehicles with two drivers are presently available, making it difficult to provide round-the-clock emergency services. Poor Road Infrastructure Reviewing the status of road infrastructure, the Bench observed that a stretch of road between Bhattakuffer and Chamiana had deteriorated into a waterlogged channel, making it hazardous for patient transport. It further noted that while hill cutting had been completed on a 900-metre stretch beyond Bhattakuffer, tarring work could not proceed effectively because mud continued to slide onto the road during rainfall.The court observed that permanent road improvement would require the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) to first construct retaining walls and proper drainage systems. It directed the authorities to continue road construction and utility shifting on priority and asked officials to examine the feasibility of laying the electricity line underground to avoid further delays in road works. Echo Facility Relocation Concerns The Bench also took note of the shifting of the echocardiography (Echo) facility to AIMSS Chamiana, leaving the Regional Cancer Hospital without the service and forcing cancer patients to travel for diagnostic tests. It considered suggestions for restoring Echo facilities at both IGMC Shimla and the Regional Cancer Hospital. NGO to Get Temporary Shelter for Free Meals During the hearing, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan informed the court that the state government would grant immediate permission to NGO "Almighty Blessings" to construct a temporary shelter at AIMSS Chamiana for providing free meals to patients and attendants. The NGO, led by Sarabjit Singh Bobby, has been operating charitable meal services at IGMC Shimla for 12 years and Kamla Nehru Hospital for 10 years, and has been serving free food at AIMSS Chamiana for the past eight months despite lacking a designated space. The temporary structure will enable the NGO to continue its services while facilitating water and electricity connections, subject to maintaining cleanliness and proper waste management.The High Court granted time to the Advocate General to obtain further instructions on the traffic management and healthcare-related recommendations submitted by the Amicus Curiae and listed the matter for further hearing on August 13, 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to take immediate steps to remove traffic bottlenecks and improve infrastructure leading to the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana, observing that delays in access to the hospital are adversely affecting emergency medical care.Hearing a public interest litigation, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, Justice Munish Thakur and Justice Bipin C Negi stressed that the shortest route to AIMSS Chamiana via the Dhalli Tunnel and Sanjauli Chowk must remain free of traffic congestion to ensure uninterrupted movement of patients, doctors and medical staff. The Bench noted that all super-speciality services and indoor patient departments (IPDs) have already been shifted from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, to AIMSS Chamiana. However, frequent traffic jams at Sanjauli were causing delays during the critical "Golden Hour" for emergency patients and leading to the loss of valuable clinical working hours.The court also expressed concern over the shortage of emergency transport between IGMC and AIMSS Chamiana, observing that only two emergency vehicles with two drivers are presently available, making it difficult to provide round-the-clock emergency services.Reviewing the status of road infrastructure, the Bench observed that a stretch of road between Bhattakuffer and Chamiana had deteriorated into a waterlogged channel, making it hazardous for patient transport. It further noted that while hill cutting had been completed on a 900-metre stretch beyond Bhattakuffer, tarring work could not proceed effectively because mud continued to slide onto the road during rainfall.The court observed that permanent road improvement would require the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) to first construct retaining walls and proper drainage systems. It directed the authorities to continue road construction and utility shifting on priority and asked officials to examine the feasibility of laying the electricity line underground to avoid further delays in road works.The Bench also took note of the shifting of the echocardiography (Echo) facility to AIMSS Chamiana, leaving the Regional Cancer Hospital without the service and forcing cancer patients to travel for diagnostic tests. It considered suggestions for restoring Echo facilities at both IGMC Shimla and the Regional Cancer Hospital.During the hearing, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan informed the court that the state government would grant immediate permission to NGO "Almighty Blessings" to construct a temporary shelter at AIMSS Chamiana for providing free meals to patients and attendants. The NGO, led by Sarabjit Singh Bobby, has been operating charitable meal services at IGMC Shimla for 12 years and Kamla Nehru Hospital for 10 years, and has been serving free food at AIMSS Chamiana for the past eight months despite lacking a designated space. The temporary structure will enable the NGO to continue its services while facilitating water and electricity connections, subject to maintaining cleanliness and proper waste management.The High Court granted time to the Advocate General to obtain further instructions on the traffic management and healthcare-related recommendations submitted by the Amicus Curiae and listed the matter for further hearing on August 13, 2026. (ANI)