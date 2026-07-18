UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the BJP's 'double-engine government' has started restoring Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites to revive the district's religious and cultural heritage. He also unveiled large statues of Lord Ganpati and Lord Ram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the BJP's "double-engine government" has begun restoring Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites, asserting that the initiative marks an effort to revive the district's religious and cultural heritage.

Addressing a public gathering in Chandausi after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects, the Chief Minister said the restoration work was being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Exactly 500 years ago, in 1526, foreign invaders desecrated this holy land. When invaders arrive, they do not merely loot the treasury; they trample upon religion and culture as well. The sacred Harihar Temple was demolished. The 68 pilgrimage sites here were desecrated... However, under the leadership of PM Modi, we now have the 'double-engine' BJP government. Work has now begun on the restoration of Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites," Yogi Adityanath said.

CM unveils statues of Lord Ganpati, Lord Ram

During the event, the Chief Minister also unveiled a 145-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganpati and a 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in Chandausi. "Today, here in Sambhal district, specifically in Chandausi, I have had the privilege of unveiling a 145-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganpati and a 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Shri Ram. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to those who have gifted these magnificent statues to Chandausi," he said.

Yogi slams previous govts over land grabbing, appeasement

Yogi alleged that previous governments had failed to protect the interests of the poor and had allowed land encroachments by mafia elements. "The atrocities committed by the mafia under the Congress government and by the sinners of the Samajwadi Party... The poor were bearing the brunt. Their lands were usurped. Around 10,000 acres of land have now been vacated. They destroyed land records but could not destroy the truth, just as the grand Ram Temple now stands in Ayodhya after 500 years," he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to preserve India's cultural heritage, accusing previous governments of obstructing religious events such as the Kanwar Yatra, Ram Navami processions, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and Durga Puja. "It is the duty of every citizen to preserve our heritage. Those who insulted this heritage and obstructed religious festivals have no regard for our traditions. They seek power at any cost, even at the cost of the nation, the poor and Dalits," he said.

'No riots in UP in nine years'

Claiming that law and order had improved under the BJP government, Yogi said the state had remained riot-free during the last nine years. "Before 2017, there was no government that thought about the poor, farmers, Dalits, women and the deprived. In the BJP's double-engine government, not a single riot has occurred in nine years. Rioters know the price they will have to pay if they attempt to disturb peace, and Sambhal knows this very well," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)