Jivraj na Muvada Primary School in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has won the 'Green School Award 2025' from the Indian Green Building Council. The school was awarded for its environmental efforts, including over 1,200 trees and 11 innovative projects.

The Jivraj na Muvada Primary School in Gandhinagar district has brought national recognition to both the district and the state by successfully integrating environmental conservation with education. Under the 'Green Your School Program' organised at the national level in Mumbai by the Indian Green Building Council, this school has been conferred the prestigious 'Green School Award 2025'.

Green School Recognition

With more than 1,200 trees on its campus, the school has also received a national-level incentive grant of Rs 3 lakh for the implementation of 11 innovative ideas and projects promoting green school practices, according to the press release. The Green Building Council was organised in November 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, as a joint initiative of the Central Government's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, World Green Building Council, Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Indian Green Building Council.

Every year, under the 'Green Your School Program', the Indian Green Building Council invites registrations from schools across the country. This year, 720 schools from across the country participated in this program. Among them, schools from the states of Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, and Puducherry were selected in the top three positions. Under this program, on 26 November 2025, presentations were made before the jury at the Indian Institution, Mumbai, by three schools, including one from Gujarat.

Student-Led Victory

The students of Jivraj na Muvada Primary School of Dehgam taluka, namely Meet Thakor, Yami Thakor, and Jignesh Zala, delivered an impressive presentation before the jury on 11 new ideas related to green schools and the ongoing projects in the school, prepared under the guidance of the entire State Education Department, the school principal Bipin Goswami, and teachers.

A Hub of Green Innovation

For this Green Award, a total of 11 ideas were presented by the school. These include Homemade Jeevamrit, paper recycling, mood painting, earthen pot AC with a homemade setup, portable biogas plant, plastic-free school, smart energy audit, grey water system, solar water pump, Neki Ki Deewar, and Red Book data, which will be implemented in the coming period. In addition, continuous efforts are being made in the school for energy, water, and waste management.

A Culture of Conservation

The school is working on the concept of 'Free Plastic School, Free Plastic Village', for which the school was also awarded the Climate Change Award by the State Government in 2024. Instead of chocolates, children gift small saplings in the school, which are nurtured by the students until they complete their education.

Various innovative models, such as fighter planes, satellites, windmills, globes, and hydroponic systems, have been created from different waste materials in the school. Along with this, through creative activities such as maintaining a butterfly garden and a kitchen garden, the young students have presented an excellent example of environmental conservation along with education. (ANI)