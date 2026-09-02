Major digital portals of the Gujarat Revenue Department like E-Dhara and iORA will be closed for maintenance from Sept 2-6. The state govt also approved crores for developing 10 key historical, cultural and religious sites across Gujarat.

As maintenance activity is being undertaken on the major digital portals E-Dhara, iORA and AnyROR operated under the Revenue Department in the state, important online operations and services of the Registration Division will remain closed from 11:30 PM today, September 2, until 11:30 PM on September 6.

According to a press note of Revenue Department, during this period, services including data entry and appointment booking for agricultural document registration through the Garvi portal, registration of agricultural documents on the Garvi portal, certified copies of Index-2 through the iORA portal, and certified copies of documents through iORA will remain closed.

Development of Historical and Religious Sites

Meanwhile, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is working to systematically develop Gujarat’s historical, cultural and religious sites. As part of this effort, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has approved development works worth crores of rupees at 10 key sites across the State, a release said.

The projects aim to improve facilities for devotees and tourists at Gujarat’s pilgrimage sites and tourist destinations.

Rs 5.06 Crore for Analgadh Fort, Mahakali Temple

An amount of Rs. 5.06 crore has been approved for the development of the area around the historic Analgadh Fort and Mahakali Mataji Temple in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district.(ANI)