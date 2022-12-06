Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, said he would ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his cabinet ministers to Belagavi since their presence could disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.
     

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, who was tasked to coordinate the state's border issue with Karnataka, are unlikely to visit Belagavi on Tuesday because both ministers have meetings scheduled in Maharashtra.

    The two ministers were previously planned to meet with activists from the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Tuesday to discuss the decades-old border dispute.

    On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his cabinet ministers to Belagavi since their presence could disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.

    Reacting to the remark, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Shinde would make the final decision on whether the ministers assigned to manage the state's border dispute with Karnataka should visit the disputed areas or not. 

    Chandrakant Patil's close associate said, "The minister was in Pune on Monday and had a lot of meetings slated in Mumbai on Tuesday." The minister declared that he would attend all meetings in his official calendar. I am not aware of any plans for him to visit Belagavi."

    Also, the official working with Desai said the minister has many scheduled meetings, and he will attend them. 

    "Whether or not he will travel to Belagavi today is unknown to us. If he has other plans, we don't know about them," according to the officials.

    Last week, Patil said that the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, an organisation fighting to merge Belgaum and a few other border places with Maharashtra, had requested discussions on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue to be held with volunteers. 

    Since its formation in 1960, Maharashtra has been entangled in a conflict with Karnataka over the status of the Belagavi district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages controlled by the southern state. Currently, the case is before Supreme Court.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..'

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval AJR

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval

    Mathura on alert after Hindu Mahasabha calls for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque; check details AJR

    Mathura on alert after Hindu Mahasabha calls for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque; check details

    Only zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism India recalls 26/11 at UNSC AJR

    'Only zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism': India recalls 26/11 at UNSC

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm AJR

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm

    Recent Stories

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters sur

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job gcw

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job

    Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film OMG- Oh My God 2 is about sex education in schools vma

    Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film OMG- Oh My God 2 is about sex education in schools

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon