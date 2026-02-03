A first-year nursing student in Gujarat's Nadiad died by suicide, leaving a note denying allegations of body-shaming professors and claiming he was wrongly framed.

A first-year nursing student in Gujarat's Nadiad died by suicide, leaving behind a note denying allegations of body-shaming professors and claiming he was wrongly framed. His father has alleged the college administration deliberately isolated and pressured his son, leading to his depression.

Jay Vijaykumar Patil, 21, a first-year nursing student at Dinsha Patel Nursing College, was found hanging at his residence in the Manjipura area of the town on Monday. Jay had joined the nursing course three months ago, in October.

In a suicide note addressed to his mother, now in police custody as part of the investigation, Jay denied allegations made against him, stating that he had never body-shamed any female professor and that he was being wrongly framed. Jay expressed anguish over being misunderstood, humiliated, and blamed without proof. He wrote that he was not someone who would refuse punishment if he had committed a mistake.

Jay’s father, Vijay Patil, has levelled serious accusations against the college administration, alleging that his son was deliberately isolated and subjected to intense psychological pressure in the days leading up to his death. He told police that he had been summoned to the college a few days earlier and warned that his son’s conduct was “under watch”, and that authorities threatened to issue a leaving certificate if there was no “improvement”.

“The teachers isolated my son. He was under extreme pressure for the last three days and had slipped into depression,” Vijay said, demanding strict legal action against those he holds responsible for son's death.

College authorities, however, denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that complaints had been raised against Jay and that teachers intervened when “boundaries were crossed”. Virendra Jain, principal of Dinsha Patel Nursing College, said the management has constituted a high-level internal inquiry committee following the suicide and has recorded statements from all teaching staff, including three female professors who regularly handled Jay’s class.

The college further claimed that there had been repeated complaints about Jay’s discipline and that he had submitted written apologies on three occasions for alleged misconduct.

“Two days before the incident, the college held a meeting with the student's mother. We tried to counsel the student and resolve the issue amicably,” Jain said, adding, “When boundaries are crossed in student-teacher interactions, teachers intervene. Whether this amounted to corrective action or mental harassment will be determined by the inquiry committee.”

Meanwhile, Nadiad town police are investigating the case as an accidental death. Officials said mobile phone records are being scrutinised and statements from family members and college staff are being recorded.