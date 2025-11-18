Four people, including a newborn baby, his father, a doctor and a nurse, were killed after an ambulance caught fire in Gujarat's Arvalli district. The incident occurred near Modasa town. An oxygen cylinder explosion is the suspected cause.

Four people were killed after an ambulance caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday at Ransaiyyad Circle near Modasa town. According to officials, the ambulance was carrying a newborn baby, his father, uncle and grandmother alongwith the driver, doctor and a nurse.

Four Dead, Oxygen Blast Suspected

"The child, his father, the doctor, and the nurse died in the incident, while the uncle, grandmother, and the driver were rescued."

The main cause of the fire may have been an oxygen cylinder explosion in the ambulance, officials said.

The postmortem is currently being conducted by the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) on the accident site. Further details are awaited.