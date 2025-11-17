Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' in his Ghatlodia constituency, marking Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. He praised Patel's historic role in unifying India and PM Modi's efforts to continue that legacy.

CM Patel Launches Unity March in Ghatlodia

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday flagged off the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' from Ambli in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CMO said in a press release.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the march is being organised nationwide to spread the message of national unity during this historic commemorative year. After launching the state-wide Unity March from Junagadh on November 9, the Chief Minister flagged off this March in his Ghatlodia Assembly constituency on Monday morning as part of the constituency-wise programme.

Honouring Sardar Patel's Legacy of Unity

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that after Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country, unified 562 princely states to build a united and indivisible India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised this mantra of unity through 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

According to the release, he added that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by removing Article 370 from Kashmir, have united India from Cuttack to Kutch and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The Prime Minister has offered a true tribute to Sardar Patel by building the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity'. He added that this iconic monument stands as a powerful symbol of India's strength and its proud, illustrious history.

A Call for 'Viksit Bharat' and Swadeshi

CM Patel affirmed that the Prime Minister has established the politics of development in the country. Under his leadership, and guided by the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas, India is advancing with confidence toward becoming the world's third-largest economic power.

He further said that remembering Sardar Saheb, we should all adopt Swadeshi as a way of life and contribute to building Viksit Bharat. He appealed to all present to unite and commit themselves to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

All participants of the Unity March took a collective pledge to adopt Swadeshi and contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain delivered the welcome address and said that this 'Unity March', will truly offer homage to Sardar Patel, the press release said.