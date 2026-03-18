Six people have died in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Palam area. Thirty fire brigades were at the scene. Residents claim a short circuit caused the fire and criticized the fire service's delayed response and faulty equipment.

Six people have died in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, police said on Wednesday.

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Delhi Fire Services stated that around 30 fire brigades had arrived at the spot after receiving the information and were engaged in dousing the blaze.

Residents Allege Short Circuit, Delayed Response

Residents in the area informed that the fire was allegedly caused by a short-circuit in the wee hours of Wednesday. They informed that the building housed around 10-15 people.

Speaking with ANI, Raghunandan Sharma, a resident here, said, "The short circuit occurred around 6 AM, and it kept spreading. The fire brigade was immediately informed, but they arrived after 40 minutes. Their ladder was not working, and the hydraulic machine also didn't work properly. If they had arrived on time, the incident could have been less disastrous. Several dead bodies have already been recovered, and more are feared."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)