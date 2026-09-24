Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has written to PM Modi, seeking immediate interim financial aid and advance SDRF funds to tackle the worsening drought situation. 177 taluks have been declared drought-hit, severely impacting agriculture and the rural economy.

CM Seeks Central Aid for Worsening Drought

Highlighting the worsening drought situation across Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the immediate release of 50 per cent of the memorandum amount as interim financial assistance and the advance disbursal of the Central share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). In his communication to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister pointed out that 177 taluks across the state have officially been declared drought-hit due to severe rainfall deficits, with conditions likely to aggravate further in the coming months.

"The prolonged rainfall deficit has severely impacted agriculture, water availability, livestock and the rural economy," the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated in a post on X. The Chief Minister urged the Centre to release interim financial aid pending the completion of the formal assessment process. "This support will help Karnataka undertake immediate relief measures for crop losses, drinking water supply, livestock protection and other essential interventions," the CM said.

Assembly Session Extended to Address Crisis

Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Bengaluru regarding the decision to extend the Karnataka Legislative Assembly special session by an additional day, the Chief Minister said the extension was necessitated by the severity of the crisis and the need to allow lawmakers across party lines to voice rural distress. "Since it has been a big drought, I think nearly more than 200 taluks have been affected. I want all the members to participate in that. There is a big demand. So I have extended it for one more day so that still a lot of them can speak. Tomorrow evening, my Revenue Minister will reply on this issue. My Deputy Chief Minister will reply," he said.

Confirming plans to take up the matter directly with the central leadership in New Delhi, the Chief Minister added, "I will lead the all-party delegation to Delhi."

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly today extended its special session by one additional day following a consensus reached between the treasury and opposition benches. While opposition leaders had initially pushed for a four-day extension during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the government indicated that any decision would depend on prevailing legislative circumstances.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs formally proposed a one-day extension, to which the opposition gave its concurrence. The decision to prolong the proceedings by a day was subsequently announced on the floor of the House by Deputy Speaker Mankala Vaidya.