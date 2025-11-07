Gujarat celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram at the Legislative Assembly. Led by CM Bhupendra Patel, the event included a collective rendition of the song and a mass pledge to embrace Swadeshi, reinforcing the 'Nation First' spirit.

To mark the completion of 150 years of the song Vande Mataram, a collective rendition of the song and a mass pledge to embrace Swadeshi (use of indigenous products) were held in the premises of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Minister of State Kantibhai Amrutiya were present at the event.

CM Patel on Vande Mataram's Significance

According to an official release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of the song Vande Mataram, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described it as the pathway to development, the guiding force of a resolute national life, and the heartbeat of India's freedom. The 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, written in 1875, is being celebrated across the nation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebration has rekindled the spirit of "Nation First" among 140 crore Indians, the release said.

Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi embodies the essence of the words "Tvam hi pranah sharire" from the song Vande Mataram--living every breath in devotion to Maa Bharati and setting an exemplary ideal for the entire nation. The Prime Minister has described Vande Mataram as the pride, dignity, and glory of India.

Chief Minister Patel stated that PM Modi has actualised the vision of Maa Bharati depicted in the song Vande Mataram through concrete initiatives aimed at realising every aspect of a prosperous and bountiful nation -- Sujalam, Sufalam.

He further added that initiatives such as Panchamrut Shakti, Kanya Kelavani and welfare measures for the poor and underprivileged, launched in Gujarat, embody the true essence of Vande Mataram -- the spirit of inclusive growth, well-being, and prosperity for all.

Historical Roots and Emotional Resonance

He stated that the song was first introduced by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath, and when Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time, it stirred a deep and electrifying emotion among the people of the nation.

Vande Mataram is not just a song -- it is the voice of India's soul, a sacred song of patriotism that inspires boundless energy, devotion, and determination in the heart of every Indian.

CM Patel stated that Vande Mataram is a revolutionary mantra that instantly resonates with the hearts of all Indians, transforming the feeling of reverence for the motherland into one of profound devotion and dedication. He added that Vande Mataram is not only the national song but also a timeless anthem of inspiration that has held a special place in the hearts of people from the days of the freedom struggle to the present.

While narrating the story behind the composition of Vande Mataram, he said that the creator of the song, Bankim Chandra, was once asked by his young daughter to describe the motherland he so often praised. In response, he composed Vande Mataram, depicting India as a verdant, fertile, and nurturing land -- a blissful motherland graced with green fields and vast blue landscapes, enriched by rivers and lakes that nourish all life.

Chief Minister Patel stated that in 1950, the first President, Rajendra Prasad, accorded Vande Mataram the status of a national song. Even today, whenever Vande Mataram is sung or heard, it stirs a profound sense of devotion to the motherland and reverence for Maa Bharati.

Rekindling the Spirit of Swadeshi

CM Patel said that, through the efforts of the Prime Minister, the words of Vande Mataram have once again become a source of inspiration for living by their spirit. On this occasion, he urged all citizens to strengthen the cause of Swadeshi and move forward in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the deep connection between Swadeshi and the song 'Vande Mataram', the Chief Minister stated that in 1906, during an exhibition of Swadeshi products held in Ahmedabad, 'Vande Mataram' was sung for the first time on the soil of Gujarat. It was on this sacred land that the link between the development of the motherland and the promotion of Swadeshi products was first established.

Following the singing of Vande Mataram, a collective pledge to embrace Swadeshi was taken. The pledge urged everyone to make Swadeshi a part of their daily lives and to consciously use indigenous products in their daily lives.

State-wide Celebrations and Dignitaries

The grand celebration marking 150 years of the song Vande Mataram was held across the state, at district headquarters, towns, and villages, with active public participation in the presence of ministers and officials.

On the occasion of the collective singing of Vande Mataram and the Swadeshi pledge, Gandhinagar MLA Rita Patel, Chief Secretary MK Das, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretaries SJ Haider and Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Ashwini Kumar, along with senior state secretaries and a large number of officers and employees of the Secretariat, joined the event. (ANI)