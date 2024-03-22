Gujarat: Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH)

A man allegedly attempted to set fire to a Shankaracharya monastic institution in Bharuch town, Gujarat, in the early hours of Friday, leaving behind a threatening message aimed at harming its priest.

A man allegedly attempted to set fire to a Shankaracharya monastic institution in Bharuch town, Gujarat, in the early hours of Friday, leaving behind a threatening message aimed at harming its priest. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, prompted swift action from the police, who rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrator.

Mayur Chavda, the district superintendent of police, confirmed the occurrence at the religious institution located in the Navchowki Ovara area alongside the Narmada river.

"Around 5.30 am, a person threw some material on the door of the math in an attempt to set it ablaze. CCTV has captured the act. We have formed various teams to conduct a detailed investigation into the case. An FIR has also been registered in this regard," Chavda told reporters.

A man dressed in black attire, sporting a white cap, was observed hurling material at the door of the math before igniting it. Among the items tossed towards the door, papers bearing a handwritten message reading 'Gustakh Pir Ki Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda' were discovered.

"When I returned to my math after performing puja at the adjoining temple around 5 am, my neighbour Dilip Dave came running and informed me that a persons was throwing some material on the math's door. That man then set ablaze the door, which I doused afterwards," said the priest.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it came to light that the intruder gained access to the premises from the river bank, targeting both the math and the temple. In response, the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, assigning multiple teams to the case.