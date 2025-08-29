A 29-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 22-year-old sister at knifepoint, twice in a six-week period, at their house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 22-year-old sister at knifepoint on two separate occasions within a span of six weeks at their home in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. The incident came to light after the survivor, unable to bear the trauma any longer, dialed the 181 helpline for women facing violence. She was promptly escorted to police station on Wednesday, where she lodged a formal complaint against her brother.

According to police officials, the woman revealed that she had been in a romantic relationship with a man from her village for the past three years which her brother knew well. He allegedly blackmailed her over her relationship before sexually assaulting her.

The man, who works as a driver and is a father to one child, assaulted his sister on July 13 and again on August 22, each time brandishing a knife to threaten her. He also branded her right thigh with a lit bidi.

The survivor, who is unmarried and resides with her parents and the accused, gathered courage to report the crime after the second assault. Acting swiftly, police seized the knife and the clothes worn during the offence. Both the victim and the accused have undergone medical examinations, and their statements have been recorded.

“The accused committed the crime first when his wife was away at her parents’ house, and the second time when she had stepped out for some work,” said investigating officer D. P. Khambhla.

The man has been booked under Sections 64(2)(F)(M) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.