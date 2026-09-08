Gujarat's Labour Department launched the 'Uniform Assistance Scheme' for trainees of 289 govt ITIs. The scheme will provide Rs. 2,000 annually via DBT to around 1.5 lakh trainees to purchase two pairs of uniforms, with a budget of Rs 30 crore.

The Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department organised the grand launch of the ‘Uniform Assistance Scheme’ for trainees of Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state at Kubernagar ITI in Ahmedabad, in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State Kantilal Amrutiya and MLA Payal Kukrani.

Uniform Assistance Scheme to Promote Professionalism

On this occasion, Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that the statewide launch of the ‘Uniform Assistance Scheme’ for trainees of 289 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) was held today from Kubernagar ITI. According to the Gujarat CMO, "The scheme aims not only to bring uniformity among students but also to promote discipline, professionalism and confidence while giving them a distinct identity. The State Government is committed to developing the personality of youth pursuing vocational education at ITIs and enabling them to move forward with pride."

The Minister added that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, approximately Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the scheme in the Budget for 2026-27. Under the scheme, around 1.5 lakh trainees across the state will receive Rs. 2,000 annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts to purchase two pairs of uniforms. Referring to the positive transformation in skill education in the state, the Minister said that there has been a significant increase in students seeking admission to ITIs, with around 90 to 95 per cent of seats already filled this year. Highlighting courses aligned with the demands of modern times, he noted that around 50 per cent of the 35 students undergoing Advanced Drone Technology training at Kaushalya – The Skill University (KSU) have an ITI background.

Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' and Skill Enhancement

Minister of State Kantilal Amrutiya stated that the State Government is fully committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He added that the Government’s main objective is to equip Gujarat’s ITIs with state-of-the-art facilities, enabling youth to find employment and enhance their skills not only within the state and the country but also abroad.

During the event, MLA Payal Kukrani encouraged the youth and highlighted the positive outcomes of recent employment fairs, where former ITI students are now participating as interviewers. She called on today’s ‘Generation Z’ (Gen Z) youth to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru at the age of 23 and step out of their comfort zones to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Other Financial Incentives for ITI Students

Notably, female students taking admission to ITIs across the state will receive financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 in the first year and Rs. 9,000 in the second year, totalling Rs. 24,000, under the ‘Namo Kaushalya Lakshmi Scheme’.

Divyang students will also receive travel assistance of Rs. 3,000 to facilitate their commute to ITI centres.

To encourage competitiveness and excellence among trainees, winners of the ‘Vishwakarma Kaushalya Spardha’ will receive cash prizes of Rs. 7,000 at the district level, Rs. 25,000 at the regional level, and Rs. 50,000 at the state level.

Director of Employment and Training A K Vastani, Additional Director Neelanjana Rajput, ITI Principal Nirav Desai, Corporator Sunny Khanchandani, Manjulaben Thakur, Kamlesh Patel, and other officers and employees of the Labour and Employment Department attended the event.

Trainees from ITIs across the state joined virtually. (ANI)