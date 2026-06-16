Gujarat's government has provided Rs 22,733 crore in aid to over 1.36 crore farmers from 2015-26. The financial assistance helps them cope with crop losses caused by changing weather patterns like unseasonal rains and cyclones.

Over the past decade, changing weather patterns have led to challenges such as unseasonal rainfall, heavy rains, and cyclones for farmers across Gujarat. During these difficult times, the State Government has adopted a sensitive and farmer-centric approach, extending timely financial assistance to support farmers, a release said.

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Over the period from 2015-16 to 2025-26, more than 1.36 crore farmers affected by natural calamities received assistance worth Rs. 22,733 crore under various agricultural relief packages implemented by the Gujarat Government. The assistance served as a vital support for lakhs of farmers, enabling them to cope with crop losses caused by natural disasters.

Relief Provides a 'Ray of Hope' for Farmers

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has reinforced its farmer-centric approach by ensuring prompt relief and support to farmers in times of adversity.

For Devarajbhai Solanki, a farmer from Adariyana village in Dasada taluka of Surendranagar district, last year's unseasonal rainfall proved devastating. The complete loss of his chickpea crop plunged his family into financial uncertainty, a release said.

Recalling the experience, Devarajbhai says, "When I reached my farm in the morning, the entire crop had been destroyed. For a moment, it felt as though the whole year would be filled with hardship. However, the Rs 44,000 assistance received under the State Government's agricultural relief package became a ray of hope for our family. It enabled us to sow our fields again and continue farming with renewed confidence."

For lakhs of farmers like Devarajbhai, the State Government's compassionate and farmer-centric approach has provided timely support during difficult times, helping them overcome challenges.

Government's Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Responding swiftly to widespread crop losses caused by heavy rainfall and unseasonal weather events, the State Government took a landmark decision in 2025-26 by extending direct financial assistance of Rs. 10,337 crore to more than 36.74 lakh farmers across Gujarat. Recognised as one of the largest agricultural relief packages in the State's history, this unprecedented support provided crucial financial relief to affected farmers, helping them recover from losses.

Of the total assistance of Rs 22,733 crore provided over the last ten years, Rs 15,829 crore was disbursed from SDRF funds, while Rs 6,904 crore was paid from the State Government's budget.

Thus, the above figures demonstrate that the State Government has consistently accorded the highest priority to farmers' welfare during every natural calamity. As a result, Gujarat's food providers are farming today with greater confidence, assured that the Government stands firmly by their side in every moment of adversity. (ANI)