Gujarat government has authorised District Collectors to arrange fodder for livestock in low rainfall areas to avoid delays. Separately, Union Minister Amit Shah led a mass tree plantation drive and inaugurated development projects in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Govt Empowers Collectors for Livestock Fodder Arrangements

The Gujarat Government has taken an important decision in the Cabinet to protect livestock. In areas of the state that have received low rainfall, direct authority for arranging fodder has been assigned to the respective District Collectors.

Providing details of the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that District Collectors have been given direct authority to ensure there is no delay in arranging fodder for livestock in low rainfall areas. As a result, the necessary arrangements for fodder for livestock sheltered in gaushalas and panjarapols can now be made without unnecessary delay.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, he said that it was taken after it was observed that the usual administrative approval process for such arrangements often took considerable time. Notably, District Collectors will now be able to take prompt decisions regarding fodder arrangements based on the actual situation and requirements of their respective districts.

Amit Shah Leads Mass Tree Plantation, Inaugurates Projects

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on July 12, led the mass plantation of around 1.25 crore trees under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for various public-oriented development projects worth approximately Rs 405 crore undertaken jointly by the AMC, AUDA, and the Roads and Buildings Department.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the programme, held at Science City in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, also witnessed the inauguration of 101 Oxygen Parks across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and 155 AC Electric BRTS - AMTS buses.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that an unprecedented 'Jan Abhiyan' (people's campaign) has been launched in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and Ahmedabad city for environmental conservation and the protection of the Earth. Under this initiative, a remarkable target of planting 1,25,93,513 trees in a single day across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency was achieved, setting a new record. (ANI)