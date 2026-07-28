The Gujarat government, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has announced a financial relief package for traders, hawkers, and shopkeepers in Ahmedabad whose businesses were impacted by recent heavy rains. The aid includes lump-sum cash assistance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a sensitive and pro-business decision in the interest of Ahmedabad's trade, commerce, and service sector. At the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a significant decision was taken to provide financial relief to small and big traders, street vendors, and shopkeepers who suffered losses due to the recent heavy rains in Ahmedabad.

Financial Assistance Package Announced

According to a press release, Government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that, following the model adopted for Surat, a financial rehabilitation assistance package has been approved for traders, hawkers, and shopkeepers affected by the heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad district and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area.

Vaghani said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the State Government has always remained sensitive to the needs of all sections of society. The government has consistently stood by small and big traders as well as self-employed citizens during times of hardship. He noted that Ahmedabad is the economic heart of Gujarat, and the government is committed to helping traders recover from the losses caused by the heavy rains, restoring their confidence, and reviving business activity.

Details of the Relief Package

The press release further noted that, explaining the relief package, the Minister said that lump-sum cash assistance will be provided to handcart vendors, street vendors, and owners of small and large cabins in the affected areas to help them resume their businesses. In addition, shop owners who have filed their GST return for the last quarter will receive a lump-sum cash assistance of Rs 100,000. He further stated that traders, owners of large shops, and permanent commercial establishments that have filed their GST return for the last quarter will also be facilitated in obtaining loans from banks and financial institutions, with the State Government initiating the necessary process for extending financial assistance to the affected business units, the press release stated. (ANI)