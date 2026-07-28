Karnataka LoP R Ashoka accused the Congress government of failing to protect the state's interests in the Cauvery water dispute, citing severe water shortages and alleging that water is being released to Tamil Nadu to please the party high command.

Ashoka Slams Govt Over Water Release

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, expressed anger, stating that the Congress government has failed to protect Karnataka's interests in the Cauvery water issue.

"There is less water in the reservoir, and crops have dried up. Reservoirs everywhere have dried up, and a call has been given not to grow crops. One and a half crore people in Bengaluru are being supplied water once every four days. That means, in real terms, water is being supplied to only 50 lakh people. Leaving aside the dead storage, if 4 TMC of water is released, there will be a problem for drinking water. This has not been properly conveyed," he said.

'Collusion with Tamil Nadu'

"There is a Congress-supported government in Tamil Nadu. To please the Congress high command, Cauvery water is being released there. There is no guarantee of rain in the next fifteen days. Instead of going to Delhi for Cabinet formation and the Jirale struggle, talks should have been held with good lawyers. Even though I warned several times, the government did not wake up. This is a question of people's lives. Immediately call an all-party meeting, explain why we have failed, and say what we will do next. If an appeal is not filed immediately, it will have to be assumed that they have colluded with Tamil Nadu, he said.

Criticism Over Mekedatu Project Talks

Ashoka said the Central government has clearly said that there is no obstruction to the Mekedatu project and has given a green signal. "Till now the Congress was accusing the Central government of not cooperating. Even then, CM DK Shivakumar has invited the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for talks. Should he invite him here to say that there is opposition to Mekedatu? What is the need to call him and get abused? Therefore, this meeting should be cancelled. Immediately release Rs 10,000 crore and perform the foundation stone laying for the project. During election time, a padayatra was undertaken to throw dust in the eyes of the people," he said.

CWRC Recommendation

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has recommended that Karnataka release 3500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The committee has also recommended releasing a total of 4 TMC of water. (ANI)