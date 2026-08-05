Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a public hearing, directing officials for priority resolution of grievances on pensions, healthcare, and property matters. She said the hearing reinforces the government's commitment to good governance.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday heard the grievances of citizens from different parts of the city during a public hearing held at Jan Seva Sadan. She directed officials of the concerned departments to ensure that all cases are resolved on priority, a release said.

Commitment to Good Governance

The Chief Minister said that the public hearing is not merely a platform for addressing complaints but also a means of strengthening public trust and reinforcing the Government's commitment to good governance.

Time-Bound Resolution of Grievances

The public hearing covered a wide range of public welfare issues, including pensions, education, healthcare, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, property-related matters and regularisation. After reviewing each case carefully, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take prompt action, ensure time-bound resolution and make sure that every eligible citizen receives the benefits of government welfare schemes. Taking serious note of complaints related to pensions, she further instructed officials to examine each case individually and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive pension benefits within the stipulated timeframe, it aded.

Empowering Women through Delhi Laxmi Yojana

A large number of women also met the Chief Minister during the public hearing. Many of them expressed their gratitude to her for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, describing it as a landmark initiative for the economic empowerment of women. They said the scheme has created new hope by placing women's dignity, self-reliance and financial security at the forefront. Thanking them for their support, the Chief Minister said her Government is fully committed to the holistic development of women and to making them self-reliant, it added.

Building a Bridge of Trust

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the public hearing is not just a forum for registering complaints but a strong bridge of trust between the people and the Government. "The Delhi Government's objective is to ensure that every citizen's grievance is heard with sensitivity, transparency and within a defined timeframe and resolved in a time-bound manner. Serving the people of Delhi remains the Government's highest priority," it added.

She said the Government is committed to providing every citizen with an administration that is respectful, transparent and accountable and will continue to ensure the prompt resolution of public grievances through the public hearing mechanism. (ANI)