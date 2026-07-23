Following extremely heavy rainfall in South Gujarat's Valsad, Navsari, and Surat, the state government has launched massive rescue and relief operations. CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the flood situation as thousands have been evacuated.

Following extremely heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat districts of Valsad, Navsari, and Surat over the past 24 hours, the State Government has launched immediate rescue and relief operations.

High-Level Monitoring and Response

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are continuously monitoring the flood situation. Sanghavi rushed to Navsari to assess the ground situation and directed officials to ensure there is no shortfall in rescue, relief, evacuation, and public safety measures.

To strengthen relief efforts and ensure timely rescue and assistance to affected citizens, the State Government has also deployed 10 senior officers to Valsad district with immediate effect.

On-Ground Rescue and Relief Operations

Valsad District

Rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Valsad district are underway with intensified efforts. To support the local administration, 70 Army personnel with five boats, five NDRF teams, five SDRF teams, and 25 Fire Brigade personnel have been deployed. More than 500 residents from the rural areas of Umargam, Vapi, Dharampur, and Pardi talukas have been shifted to safer locations.

Meanwhile, all 35 passengers aboard a bus stranded in floodwaters at Koparli near Nana-Pondha were rescued safely.

In view of the flood situation in Valsad district, District In-charge Minister Naresh Patel also reached Valsad and reviewed the situation at the Chhipwad Garnala (Underpass) and Chhipwad Dana Bazaar along with officials.

Navsari District

Meanwhile, State Finance Minister and Navsari District In-charge Minister Kanubhai Desai visited the Disaster Control Room to review the situation following the heavy rainfall.

District Collector Manish Gurwani informed him that the district had received an average of 4.5 inches of rainfall up to 2:00 p.m. The Juj and Keliya dams have overflowed, around 250 roads have been closed, and nearly 3,000 citizens have been shifted to safe shelters. The Minister directed officials to ensure adequate healthcare, sanitation, and effective coordination among all departments at the relief shelters.

Tapi and Surat Districts

In Tapi district, the SDRF rescued 11 villagers stranded after floodwaters inundated Dhodiyawad Faliya in Dolvan taluka following extremely heavy rainfall.

In Surat city, emergency services have been carrying out round-the-clock rescue and relief operations. More than 50 residents were rescued from Geeta Nagar in Limbayat, the Shitala Mata Mandir area in Varachha, and Krishna Nagar in Udhna. Overall, 2,244 affected residents from Surat city and 2,603 people from the district's rural areas have been rescued and shifted to relief centres and other safe locations.

Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya also visited Kamrej today and met 107 citizens taking shelter in a primary school. He directed officials to ensure that every affected family receives essential assistance without any shortfall.

In Ambika taluka of Surat district, the overflowing Ambika and Olan rivers, along with local lakes, inundated low-lying areas. Since early this morning, the administration has shifted around 295 residents from seven villages to safer locations.

Technology and Public Advisory

In view of the prevailing situation, the administration urged citizens not to spread or believe rumours, to strictly follow official advisories, and to contact the control room immediately in case of any emergency. The safety, rescue, and relief of citizens remain the State Government's highest priority. State Ministers also directed officials to ensure that citizens staying at relief shelters are provided with adequate drinking water, food, and other essential facilities.

Along with responding swiftly to rescue requests received through helplines during the flood-like situation in districts such as Valsad and Navsari, the State Government has also leveraged technology to strengthen rescue operations. Gujarat Police traced citizens seeking help through social media posts, identified their locations, and shared the information with district teams, enabling prompt rescue.

Under the guidance of Director General of Police Gyanendra Singh Malik, the Gujarat Police's GP SMASH team, which remains on 24x7 alert across the State, took immediate action on more than 10 such social media posts by sharing pinpoint locations and other critical details with the respective district authorities, facilitating timely rescue operations. (ANI)