    Gujarat: FIR registered against SFJ's Pannun for threatening to turn Cricket World Cup to 'World Terror Cup'

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization, is under investigation by Gujarat police for threatening to transform the Cricket World Cup 2023 into a 'World Terror Cup'.

    Gujarat FIR registered against SFJ's Pannun for threatening to turn Cricket World Cup to 'World Terror Cup' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    The Gujarat police have officially registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for making threats to disrupt the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, set to commence on October 5th at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to the FIR filed by the cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police, individuals from various parts of the country have reported receiving threats from Pannun in the form of pre-recorded voice messages originating from a foreign phone number.

    The complaint, submitted by sub-inspector H N Prajapati of the cybercrime branch, highlights that many recipients received these threatening messages from the phone number +447418343648 and promptly alerted the authorities through various channels.

    In the pre-recorded message, it was conveyed that October 5th would not mark the commencement of the Cricket World Cup but rather the initiation of a so-called "World Terror Cup," with Sikhs for Justice purportedly planning to display Khalistani flags in Ahmedabad.

    The message included a statement of revenge for the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar and a declaration of using the ballot as a response to violence, emphasizing that October 5th would not be the World Cricket Cup but the onset of a "World Terror Cup," with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun identified as the message's source, as per the FIR's transcription.

    Also read: 'It will be World Terror Cup': Khalistani terrorist Pannun's shocking threat; alleged audio message goes viral

    The FIR further asserts that "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been designated as a terrorist by the Government of India and is operating an organization known as Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country."

    Pannun's alleged intent, as stated in the FIR, is to disseminate fear, sow discord between Sikhs and other communities in the country, and engage in acts of terrorism on Indian soil. The document also notes his previous involvement in such activities, particularly on the social media platform Twitter, now X.

    The 2023 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to kick off at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5th.

    These threats from Pannun come at a time of heightened tension in diplomatic relations between India and Canada due to the alleged assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, located in the Canadian province of British Columbia, on June 18th.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
