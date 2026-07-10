Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi distributed Rs 6,800 financial aid per family to 2,000 flood-affected families in Surat. He assured that all affected families would receive support and appealed for cooperation with the administration's survey.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi distributed financial assistance of Rs 6,800 per family, comprising cash doles, household essentials and clothing assistance, to 2,000 flood-affected families from Ambedkar Nagar, Azad Nagar, Indira Nagar and Rasulabad in Bhatar, Surat, which were severely affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

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A release said that the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to residents of the flood-affected areas to maintain cleanliness and extend full cooperation to the door-to-door survey being carried out by the administration. He assured that no affected family would be deprived of assistance and that financial aid would be delivered to every household.

Surat's Resilience and Continued Support

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that Surat has once again shown its courage, resilience and unity in the aftermath of the heavy rains. Despite the difficult situation, people stood together and supported one another. He said the financial assistance of Rs 6,800 per family would provide much-needed support to families, traders and citizens whose belongings and livelihoods had been affected.

He added that public representatives and State Government officials are standing with the affected people during this difficult time. He said the financial assistance is not limited to immediate relief and assured that the Government will continue to support flood-affected families throughout their rehabilitation and return to normal life.

Administrative Survey and Relief Operations

In view of the situation created by the torrential rains in Surat, District Collector Tejas Parmar had instructed that an immediate survey be undertaken. Accordingly, under the guidance of Prant officer (South) VJ Bhandari, a survey of the affected families in the Majura area was conducted, and assistance amounting to a total of Rs 6,800, including household assistance and daily wages under the MGNREGA scheme, was distributed. So far, more than 2,500 families in Surat city have been provided with financial relief, the release added.

District Collector Tejas Parmar, Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan, Prant Officer (South) VJ Bhandari and other officials of the local administration were present and participated in the relief operations. (ANI)