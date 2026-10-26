Gujarat government declares four districts drought-affected, offering crop loss compensation, fodder subsidies, and extended employment under the VB-G RAM-G Yojana to support farmers struggling with delayed rainfall.

Drought Declaration in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a sensitive decision to declare four districts that received low and delayed rainfall as drought-affected to support farmers and Animal Husbandry farmers. Speaking to the media in Gandhinagar in the presence of Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had decided to declare these districts drought-affected after completing the required procedures as per the Government of India’s Drought Manual Guidelines, 2016, and holding high-level meetings. He said that Gujarat received around 89% of its average rainfall this year. However, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch and Jamnagar districts received comparatively less rainfall. Considering the situation in these four districts, the State Government has taken important decisions to provide support to farmers, as per the CMO.

The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has always prioritised the interests of farmers and Animal Husbandry farmers. The Government has supported farmers during difficult times in the past and continues to stand firmly with them in the present situation. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary assistance to farmers and Animal Husbandry farmers during any future calamity.

Relief Measures for Farmers and Livestock

Sharing details of the decisions taken to support farmers and Animal Husbandry farmers in the drought-affected districts, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide crop loss assistance as per SDRF norms. Farmers will receive assistance of Rs. 8,500 per hectare, subject to a maximum limit of two hectares.

Fodder Distribution and Cattle Care

Regarding fodder arrangements for livestock, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had taken advance measures to support farmers and Animal Husbandry farmers in view of the delayed rainfall. Even before the declaration of drought, approval had been granted to distribute fodder at subsidised rates across the state from June–July 2026. District Collectors were also given special authority to arrange fodder distribution in exceptional cases. For animals in cattle camps in the drought-declared talukas, assistance of Rs. 80 per animal per day will be provided from SDRF funds for two months. Thereafter, the State Government will bear the cost of this assistance in the larger interest of animal husbandry farmers. So far, around 1.21 crore kilograms of fodder have been distributed across the state at a subsidised rate of Rs. 2 per kilogram. The State Government currently has 3 crore kilograms of fodder in stock and has initiated the process of procuring additional supplies.

Employment and Water Management

The Chief Minister stated that the State Government had decided to provide 150 days of employment under the VB-G RAM-G Yojana to the drought-affected talukas to ensure livelihood opportunities for rural residents. He announced that the state Government’s decisions would come into effect from November 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, regarding irrigation water availability across the state, the Chief Minister said that water had been supplied to the command areas of 44 dams during the Kharif season based on demand. This year, the state’s 206 major dams have recorded 66% water storage. The State Government has planned to supply irrigation water to the command areas of 76 dams during the upcoming Rabi season. At the same time, priority has been given to drinking water, with reserves maintained to meet drinking water needs until June 30, 2027, as per the CMO. Under this plan, irrigation water will be supplied from 11 dams, including Dharoi and Dantiwada, in North Gujarat; 12 dams, including Karjan and Panam, in Central Gujarat; nine dams, including Ukai, Kakrapar and Damanganga, in South Gujarat; 39 dams, including Shetrunji, Brahmani and Machchhu; and five dams in the Kutch region. Depending on water availability, irrigation water will be supplied in one to four rotations.