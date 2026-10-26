The Supreme Court has allowed Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra to visit his hometown for Diwali, provided he follows strict conditions including non-interference with witnesses until he leaves on November 16.

Supreme Court Grants Relief for Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court has granted permission to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, to visit his hometown in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate Diwali with his family members. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant granted Mishra the relief after his counsel requested the same on the ground that the Court had last year also approved his request to visit his family during Diwali. Having granted him the relief once again, the Court also noted Ashish Mishra’s undertaking that he would leave his hometown by November 16.

The Court has also reimposed the conditions on Mishra’s limited visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, which include that he will strictly spend time only with his family members and not make attempts to influence any witnesses named in the case. Mishra has been accused in an October 3, 2021, case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after an SUV car allegedly belonging to Mishra ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's now repealed three farm laws.

Updates on Trial Administration

Meanwhile, the UP government informed the Court today that there have been certain administrative developments in the case. The trial judge has been replaced by another judge, as a matter of administrative change, and a new Special Public Prosecutor has been appointed in the case.

Last month, the apex court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a request for the appointment of a senior public prosecutor with greater experience to conduct the trial, and sought a sealed-cover report from the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice on the handling of the trial by the new judge. The directions came after Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the complainants, raised concerns over the conduct of the newly appointed trial judge and public prosecutor, particularly in relation to key eyewitnesses in the case. (ANI)