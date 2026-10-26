Police arrested 5 transgender persons in Jhansi after members of two rival groups staged a protest near Police Lines, disrupting traffic for over an hour. The protesters allegedly removed their clothes, raised slogans against the police and blocked the road with barricades.

Five transgender persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi after members of two rival groups staged a protest near Police Lines on Saturday evening, disrupting traffic for more than an hour. The protesters allegedly removed their clothes, used abusive language and raised slogans against the police before blocking the road with barricades. The protest reportedly stemmed from a long-running dispute between the two groups over the allocation of areas where they work. Members of the groups have clashed several times in the past.

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Jhansi Protest Disrupts Traffic Near Police Lines

According to reports, members of both groups gathered on the busy road during rush hour. Some protesters were seen pulling down their clothes, running along the road and shouting slogans against the police.

They allegedly blocked both sides of the road using police barricades, bringing traffic to a standstill. The protesters also clashed with commuters, while police personnel struggled to restore order.

The demonstration took place while a high-level crime review meeting was under way at the Senior Superintendent of Police's office.

After considerable effort, police brought the situation under control and removed the protesters from the spot.

Five Arrested, Police Begin Legal Proceedings

SP City Preeti Singh identified the five arrested persons as Anshika alias Abhishek, described as a leader of one of the groups; her mother, Mamta; Russian Kinner; Pooja; and Balbir alias Babli, according to TOI report.

All five were produced before a remand magistrate on Sunday. They have been booked under Sections 151(2), 285, 296, 293, 121(1), 132, 221 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a statement, Jhansi Police said the Nawabad police station was conducting an investigation and pursuing legal proceedings. Police also said the situation at the site was peaceful and law and order had returned to normal.