Assam Police arrested 17 individuals following an attack on a Bihu cultural troupe in Sribhumi. Officials ruled out communal motives, stating the clash was triggered by alcohol, and promised a chargesheet within 30 days for those involved.

Assam Police Arrest 17 Following Attack on Bihu Troupe

The Assam Police have arrested 17 persons so far in connection with an attack on a Bihu cultural troupe in Sribhumi district that left eight artists injured, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leena Doley said on Monday, explicitly ruling out any communal angle behind the incident.

Clarifying the nature of the clash, the district police chief affirmed that the altercation broke out under the influence of alcohol and dismissed rumours of communal friction between the Assamese and Bengali communities in the region. "Eight members of a Bihu troupe sustained injuries in an altercation. The police promptly brought the situation under control and arrested thirteen individuals. Based on a video of the incident received last night, we identified and apprehended four more individuals. Our investigation has established that there is no communal angle to the incident. The involved individuals had consumed alcohol... There is no communal hostility between the Assamese and Bengali communities in Sribhumi. This was simply a physical altercation, possibly triggered by overexcitement or the influence of alcohol," SSP Leena Doley told reporters.

Investigation and Legal Action

Reiterating that strict legal action is being taken against all perpetrators caught on camera assaulting the cultural artists, Doley confirmed that investigators are fast-tracking the prosecution process. "So far, 17 arrests have been made. We are prepared to file the chargesheet within 30 days," the SSP stated.

The police action follows strict directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who publicly condemned the incident as "deeply disturbing and unfortunate," on Sunday. According to a post by the Assam DGP Harmeet Singh in response to Chief Minister Sarma, the investigation in the case is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident. "Sir, as directed, a case has been registered at Sribhumi PS. During the course of the investigation, 13 persons were arrested and forwarded to the Court. Further investigation is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident," the post said.

Government Response to Cultural Violence

Assam CM Sarma issued a stern warning against cultural violence, terming Bihu "the soul of Assam."In an X post, the Chief Minister said that the state will not tolerate any insult to the Assamese culture and heritage. "The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible," he said.

The arrest came after a Bihu cultural troupe came under severe attack during a Durga Puja event in Assam’s Sribhumi district after a group of miscreants objected to the performance of Assamese songs in the Barak Valley. (ANI)

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