An ailing infant died in his mother's arms after she carried the child for nearly three hours to seek medical help in Meghalaya’s remote Domkyrkoh village, villagers said. Drivers refused to enter the village because of the poor road and asked the family to reach Mawdet, around 10 km away. The tragedy raised questions over rural connectivity.

An ailing infant died in his mother’s arms after she carried the child for nearly three hours while trying to reach medical help in a remote village in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, villagers said. The incident took place on Friday in Domkyrkoh village under Rambrai C&RD Block in the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency. Villagers claimed the family had to travel on foot after vehicle drivers refused to enter the village because of the poor condition of the road. Videos purportedly showing the family carrying the infant have also surfaced on social media.

Family forced to walk for medical help

According to villagers, the parents spent the night trying to arrange a vehicle to take their sick child to hospital. However, drivers reportedly told them they would not come to Domkyrkoh because of the condition of the road.

The family was instead asked to bring the infant to Mawdet village, around 10 km away, where a vehicle could reportedly pick them up.

With no other option, the parents began the journey on foot the following morning. Villagers said the mother carried the infant during the roughly three-hour trek. The child died before the family could reach medical assistance.

Village headman B Syiem confirmed the incident and urged the authorities to take steps to prevent similar tragedies.

Rs 25-crore road project under question

The infant’s death has also brought attention to the condition of roads in the remote area. Questions are being raised over the implementation of a proposed Rs 25-crore road project connecting Mainop, Mawiong, Rambrai and Domkyrkoh.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had earlier laid the foundation stone for the 10-km road project. The project was intended to improve connectivity and give residents easier access to healthcare, markets and other essential services.

Villagers, however, said the road remains in poor condition and residents continue to depend on footpaths for emergencies as well as everyday travel.

The incident has now renewed concerns over rural road connectivity and access to basic healthcare in remote communities.

An officer said the deputy commissioner has sought a detailed report into the incident. The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death and the reported refusal of vehicles to enter the village are expected to be examined as part of the report.

(With inputs from agencies)