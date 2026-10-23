A viral video from Gujarat’s Tharad checkpost shows a truck driver handing a police officer an actual cup of tea after an alleged “tea and water” bribe demand. The driver later paid cash and questioned senior officers, prompting calls for action too.

In a hilarious yet eye-opening incident caught on camera, a Gujarat police officer was given a literal taste of his own words by a local truck driver at a check post in Tharad in Vav-Tharad district on Thursday, October 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Gujarat cop was seen allegedly asking for a bribe under the guise of ‘tea and water’, but the truck driver used his quick wit to hand him an actual cup instead and said the water is at the bottom and the tea is on top, leaving the officer speechless.

Since the checkposts across India have become the centre of informal extortion and petty corruption, the truck driver apparently prepared for possible monetary demands beforehand by keeping a cup handy to turn the tables on the Gujarat officer.

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How Did the 'Tea and Water' Incident Unfold?

The Tharad checkpost, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Banaskantha district police in Gujarat, became the unlikely stage for this viral moment after the driver's vehicle was flagged down for routine verification.

In a viral video, the driver was recording when his truck was stopped by a police officer for a routine inspection at the check post. As the officer approached, the driver asked how much he needed to pay to pass. The policeman said, ‘500-1000’ before referring to the payment as ‘tea and water’, allegedly using the phrase as a coded request for money.

Without missing a beat, the driver casually approached the cup of tea towards the officer, explaining that the water was at the bottom and the tea was on top. The police officer was visibly taken aback by the driver’s witty response, turning the alleged coded demand for money into an unexpectedly literal exchange.

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However, the truck driver paid the money to the officer before the officer accepted cash from the driver, despite being handed an actual cup of tea, after which the driver stepped down from his truck and questioned senior police personnel about the alleged demand for money.

The alleged extortion at the Tharad checkpost has drawn attention on social media, especially X, with users sharing the video and questioning the alleged demand for a bribe at the checkpoint.

Social Media Users Call for Action Over Tharad Checkpost Video

The viral video of the truck driver’s exchange with the Gujarat police officer has sparked outrage on social media, especially on X, with many users questioning alleged corruption at the Tharad checkpost and demanding strict action against the officer.

Taking to their X handles, many users called for strict action against the officer over the alleged bribe demand, while others praised the truck driver for his courage and quick thinking. Some questioned the lack of accountability for alleged corruption.

Another section of users highlighted the alleged harassment faced by truck drivers at checkpoints, while several called for the officer’s suspension or dismissal. A few users also questioned whether authorities would take meaningful action against the officer, arguing that transferring officials would not be enough to address alleged corruption.

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Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation of disciplinary action against the police officer or a formal outcome of an investigation in the reports published so far.

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