A suspected firecracker explosion at a house in Almapur village, Siwan district of Bihar, has left several casualties feared. Official confirmation regarding the death toll and the cause of the blast is currently awaited by the authorities.

Explosion Reported in Bihar

An explosion, suspected to have been caused by firecrackers, took place at a house in Almapur village in Siwan district of Bihar on Friday, with several casualties feared.

Investigation Underway

However, official confirmation regarding the death toll and the cause of the explosion is not known yet. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)