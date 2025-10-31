Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will flag off the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' in Ahmedabad on October 31 to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The march, organised by AMC, will see participation from dignitaries and citizens.

Gujarat CM to Flag Off 'Sardar @150 Unity March'

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the "Sardar @150 Unity March" organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on October 31, a release said. To mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has organised this Unity March to further reinforce the message of "Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Unity March: Route and Participants

Bhupendra Patel will flag off the Unity March at 7:30 a.m. from the statue of Sardar Patel in Sardar Patel Colony, Naranpura. The march will proceed from Sardar Patel Colony through Sardar Patel Stadium Road and CG Road, culminating at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Ashram Road. The Unity March will be attended by Mayor Pratibha Jain, Minister Darshna Vaghela, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Leader of the ruling Party Gaurang Prajapati, Whip Shital Daga, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with corporators, citizens, youth, students, and sports enthusiasts.

Remembering Sardar Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, which is participated by people from all walks of life. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India and with helping establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)