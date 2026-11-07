Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will exchange New Year greetings with citizens in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on November 10. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently conducted a high-level review of security and law enforcement in the state.

Gujarat CM's New Year Schedule

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will exchange New Year greetings with citizens in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on November 10, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. Patel will begin the day by offering prayers at Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar at 7 am. He will then visit Trimandir in Adalaj at 7.30 am for darshan and prayers. At 8 am, the Chief Minister will meet citizens and exchange New Year greetings at the Community Centre in the Ministers' Residential Complex in Gandhinagar. He will visit Raj Bhavan at 8.50 am to extend New Year greetings to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Patel will then travel to Ahmedabad, where he will offer prayers at the Bhadrakali Mata Temple at 10 am. At 10.30 am, he will meet citizens at the Annex State Guest House in Shahibaug to exchange New Year greetings. The Chief Minister will conclude the scheduled programmes by attending a New Year greetings event at the Police Officers' Mess in Shahibaug-Duffnala at 11.45 am, where he will interact with senior police officers and their families.

High-Level Security Review Meeting

Today, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, conducted a comprehensive review of sensitive matters, including law and order and public safety, during a high-level meeting held in Ahmedabad ahead of the Diwali celebrations. The meeting was held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the State Home Department, and various security agencies also participated and deliberated on matters concerning security arrangements. Union Home Minister held discussions with senior officials and provided necessary guidance on a wide range of subjects, including law and order, cybercrime, police modernisation, border and coastal security, narcotics substance control, disaster management, forensic affairs, counter-terrorism, inter-state cooperation, the criminal justice system, the CAA, the Census, the Agniveer scheme, prison administration, and special courts.