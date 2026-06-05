Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel planted a sapling in Gandhinagar on World Environment Day as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative. He urged people to advance PM Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and conservation.

Gujarat CM Participates in 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' Initiative

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday planted a sapling in Gandhinagar, as per the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative.

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Speaking to reporters, the Gujarat Chief Minister urged other people to join the initiative while advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding environmental protection and conservation. "Advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding environmental protection and conservation, everyone should join this movement to save the environment and play their part," said CM Patel.

PM Modi Lauds Environmental Conservation Efforts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on World Environment Day while lauding the efforts of the people dedicated to environmental conservation. Focusing on the steps taken by the Central government and the country towards protecting the environment, PM Modi stated that the key successes include the expansion of green cover area and an increase in the population of several animals.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals. The people of India have shown how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve our environment," PM Modi said.

History of World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth." Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)