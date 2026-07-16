Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi' ritual and flagged off the 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. He later reviewed the real-time monitoring of the procession via the CM Dashboard, using AI and drone technology.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the real-time monitoring of the movement and management of the 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad through the live feed displayed on the video wall of the CM Dashboard at the Chief Minister's residence.

CM Performs Rituals, Flags Off Yatra

Earlier today on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and performed the rituals for the Lord's chariot at the Jagannath Temple premises in Ahmedabad before flagging off the 149th Rath Yatra.

Later, upon returning to the Chief Minister's residence, he reviewed the Rath Yatra route on the video wall. He received detailed updates on the chariots' locations, as well as the monitoring and security arrangements being carried out by the police using AI and drone technology.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Home Department Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police GS Malik, along with senior officials from the Police Department and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, also joined the Chief Minister during the review.

Details of the 'Pahind Vidhi' Ritual

Upholding the tradition, the CM performed Pahind Vidhi, the symbolic ritual of cleaning the chariot. Marking his fifth consecutive year, the CM swept Lord Jagannathji's Rath with a golden broom. Thereafter, he participated in bringing the Lord's main chariot out of the temple premises to commence the city procession.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also participated in this occasion.

CM's Message on Ashadhi Bij

The Chief Minister extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and said that he felt fortunate to have the opportunity to offer prayers, perform the Aarti, and flag off the Rath Yatra on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Bij.

He highlighted that Lord Jagannath had set out on the city procession along with His brother Balram and sister Subhadra. He added that the Lord comes among the people to bless and grant darshan to workers, the poor, and all citizens.

He expressed confidence that Gujarat would lead the resolve of Viksit Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that he had prayed to Lord Jagannath to bless all the citizens of the state with ever-increasing happiness and prosperity.