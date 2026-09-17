A Delhi-based marriage consultant has gone viral for publicly announcing a prospective bride's biodata over a microphone. The unusual, auction-style approach detailed the woman's income and partner requirements, drawing mixed reactions online. While some found the public announcement amusing, others criticized the bizarre matchmaking method.

The days of families relying just on friends, neighbours, or relatives to match their kids with compatible partners are long gone. The quest for a life spouse has changed significantly, from newspaper ads to dating apps and marriage websites. Families are now listening to biodatas announced via a microphone as part of a new dating technique that is creating headlines online by taking the search for rishtas a step further.

A Delhi-based marriage consultant has gained notice online for its unique approach to outlining the needs of potential brides and grooms. Instead of distributing biodatas, a guy with a microphone was heard publicly releasing information about a potential bride and the type of husband her family was seeking.

The expert was heard giving the information of an unmarried lady born in 1996 in a video that went viral. He stated that she is five feet three inches tall and that she makes about Rs 90,000 a month teaching at government schools. He went on to say that the family was looking for a youngster who could earn between Rs 12 and Rs 15 lakh a year.

Watch Viral Video

Soon after, he was surrounded by family members who had arrived to find prospective brides. They took a picture of a sheet the man was carrying that had the woman's data and photo. The adviser referred to the potential bride as "badhiya variety" at one point in the video.

How Did Internet React?

The internet has laughed at the simple, almost auction-style announcement of marriage criteria. The video has also provoked amusing comments on the lengths families would go to in order to find the "ideal" marriage.

“It seems – Faridabad me car auction ho rahe hai," said a user.

Another wrote, “I’ve watched enough for this life."

Someone else penned, “But why is this in my feed… Although I searched for an antique auction last night. But still… WTH???"

Meanwhile, another section also called it out, writing, “Sharam karo yaar tum log."