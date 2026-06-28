Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the statewide Pulse Polio Campaign, aiming to administer oral polio vaccine to over 83.49 lakh children aged 0-5. The drive includes booth vaccinations and door-to-door visits to maintain India's polio-free status.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday launched the statewide Pulse Polio Campaign from Gandhinagar by administering polio drops to children, marking the commencement of the state's anti-polio immunisation drive under the Polio Eradication Programme. The campaign aims to administer the oral polio vaccine to more than 83.49 lakh children in the 0-5-year age group across the state.

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Gujarat's Anti-Polio Drive

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, to implement the drive, the Health Department has set up 32,997 polio booths across the state. A total of 65,994 health teams, working under the supervision of 6,599 supervisors, have been deployed to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

While June 28, 2026, is being observed as Polio Sunday, the campaign will continue on June 29 and 30, during which health workers will conduct door-to-door visits to administer polio drops to children who may have missed the booth-based vaccination.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children in the presence of Minister of State for Health Prafull Pansheriya.

Nationwide Immunisation Efforts

Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is being held on Sunday, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age. A special immunisation camp was established at Chinna Mani Nagar Park in Thoothukudi to facilitate the distribution of life-saving polio drops.

As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, an immunisation camp has been set up where parents are bringing their children to receive the life-saving polio vaccine. Health officials have urged all parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the polio drops without fail.

Ensuring Comprehensive Coverage

Meanwhile, to ensure that no eligible child is left out, health teams will conduct intensive house-to-house visits on June 29 and 30 to vaccinate children who may have missed receiving the vaccine on the booth day.

The NHM has also sought the cooperation of newly elected Panchayati Raj Institution representatives, Gram Pradhans, urban local body representatives, teachers and community volunteers to mobilise families and ensure maximum participation in the campaign. In addition, ASHA workers have prepared detailed line lists of all eligible children in their respective areas to strengthen follow-up efforts and achieve complete coverage.

Sustained Vigilance Key to Polio Eradication

Although India has remained polio-free since 2011, health officials emphasised that sustained vigilance is essential as wild poliovirus continues to circulate in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan. They said every Pulse Polio round plays a crucial role in maintaining India's immunity barrier and preventing the reintroduction of the disease. (ANI)