Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched Amul AI, a new initiative to modernise the dairy sector with Artificial Intelligence. The platform, aimed at 3.6 lakh milk producers, marks a milestone in advancing self-reliance in agriculture and animal husbandry.

CM Patel Inaugurates Amul AI for Dairy Sector Modernisation

While inaugurating Amul AI, which ushers in a transformative new direction for the dairy sector through Artificial Intelligence, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that this initiative will mark a significant milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and the dairy sector, and in advancing self-reliance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press release, the launch of the innovative Amul AI revolution, aimed at making the cooperative ecosystem smart from farmers to technology, was organised in Anand by Amul, globally recognised as a leading cooperative institution and dairy brand representing 36 lakh milk producers across more than 18,500 villages of the state. The Chief Minister inaugurated Amul AI in the presence of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State Kamlesh Patel, and office bearers of the Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation.

CM Highlights PM Modi's Vision and Technological Progress

Chief Minister stated, "Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the country's economic development journey has accelerated over the past 11 years, with technology playing a significant role." Referring to the success of digital payment transactions, he added that when the Prime Minister initiated digital transactions in the country, many questioned how it would succeed. "Today, India has become a leader in UPI transactions, and even the smallest traders, vegetable vendors and tea stall owners have adopted digital transactions. This is its unique success," he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's initiatives for AI-based development in the advanced technological era of the 21st century, the Chief Minister added that the confluence of Government, Cooperative (Sahkar) and Technology has greatly accelerated modern development, and AI will now further strengthen it.

Union Budget and Trade Deals to Boost Dairy Sector

Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has always focused on the welfare of citizens, rural farmers and farmers related to animal husbandry, aiming to bring them into the mainstream of development. In this year's Union Budget, based on three duties, several important provisions have been made keeping the interests of milk producers at the centre. He added that a special fund has also been allocated in the Union Budget to prepare 20,000 veterinary professionals to strengthen the dairy ecosystem.

The Chief Minister stated that Amul has utilised the latest technology through the digital revolution to ensure higher income for its members and milk producers. By integrating the database of farmers related to animal husbandry, milk producers and members into its well-developed IT system, Amul is now prepared with Amul AI for 'Advantage India'.

He also mentioned that the recent trade deals with the USA and the European Union, under the Prime Minister's vision, will benefit the dairy sector. Elaborating further, he stated that by excluding dairy product imports in these agreements, the livelihoods of more than 10 crore small and marginal farmers dependent on milk production in the country will remain secure.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that, as a result of this trade deal, under the Prime Minister's guidance, the country's dairy sector will rapidly increase milk production and move towards becoming the dairy hub of the world. He described Amul AI as a firm step towards providing global solutions through indigenous and self-reliant technology for Viksit Bharat 2047. He expressed confidence that in the coming years, new technology and innovation will become the driving force of the economy, with the cooperative sector leading alongside rural development, agriculture, animal husbandry and milk production.

Leaders Praise Initiative and PM's Farmer-Centric Policies

On this occasion, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary stated in his address that Anand is the birthplace and Karma Bhoomi of the pioneer of the White Revolution, Tribhuvandas Patel, and also the Karmabhoomi of Dr. Kurien. He said that organising this programme in the presence of thousands of farmers associated with animal husbandry and the dairy sector is a proud moment for all of us.

Banas Dairy Chairman on 'Sarala' App and Trade Protection

Describing the newly launched 'Sarala' app by Amul as a major revolution, he said that for the first time in the world, Amul has arranged to provide details of milk fat, SNF and daily accounts through a mobile app. Expressing gratitude towards the Prime Minister, he said that developed nations had exerted heavy pressure at the international level to push milk and dairy products into India. If foreign milk had entered India, crores of farmers related to animal husbandry would have been affected. However, the Prime Minister firmly resisted international pressure and safeguarded the interests of these farmers by keeping milk out of free trade agreements.

Minister Vaghani on Cooperative Reforms and Women's Empowerment

On this occasion, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani termed the event a historic moment. He stated that the special efforts made by Prime Minister for the animal husbandry and dairy sector have enabled Gujarat to reach new heights in this field. He added that Amul's AI application is set to become the world's largest application, marking a unique achievement for Gujarat in the digital era. Just as people adopted UPI and smartphones, this AI technology will become an integral part of the lives of farmers related to animal husbandry.

Speaking about the cooperative sector, he stated that animal husbandry is not merely a business but a pillar of rural prosperity. By creating a separate Ministry of Cooperation and entrusting its responsibility to Amit Shah, the Prime Minister has brought major reforms in this sector. He expressed happiness that nearly 94 per cent of payments are now directly deposited into the bank accounts of women farmers related to animal husbandry, which is an excellent example of economic empowerment.

Event Proceedings and Dignitaries

At the beginning of the programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Amul AI' digital platform through remote. The attendees also watched a short film on Amul AI.

Upon the Chief Minister's arrival at Amul, he was welcomed by the Board of Directors of Amul. At the outset, the Chairman of Amul welcomed everyone and provided information about Amul AI.

On this occasion, Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta delivered an address. Dr. Shankar, who developed the Amul AI app, spoke in detail about the application.

At the end of the programme, Amul Vice Chairman Gordhanbhai Dhameliya expressed gratitude to all.

The event was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State for Finance Kamlesh Patel, Member of Parliament Mitesh Patel, Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Solanki, office bearers of the Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, Amul Board of Directors, MLAs Yogesh Patel, Chirag Patel, Vipul Patel, District Panchayat President Hasmukh Patel, leader Sanjay Patel and a large number of women farmers related to animal husbandry.

