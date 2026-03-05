India's Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the cancellation of 281 domestic flights on Thursday amid rising tensions in West Asia. Passengers are urged to monitor their flight status and contact airlines for updates. A 24x7 helpdesk is operational.

A total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry, adding that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of March 5, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.

Ministry Confirms Cancellations, Issues Advisory

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines," the MoCA posted on X.

Passenger Assistance Measures

"A dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning 24x7 to provide real-time passenger support. A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders," the ministry added.

24x7 Helpline

For assistance, passengers may reach out to the Ministry's PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987.

Special Arrangements and Continuous Monitoring

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in the Gulf region as tensions in West Asia rise.

The Ministry is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.

Ministry advised passengers to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

The Ministry remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers.

Regional Conflict Escalates

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country.

In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)