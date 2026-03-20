Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated Cheti Chand with the Sindhi community, flagging off a Shobha Yatra in Ahmedabad. He praised their contributions to Gujarat's development and their role in realizing the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday greeted the Sindhi community on the auspicious occasion of Cheti Chand and flagged off the Lord Jhulelal Jhulelal Shobha Yatra, according to the Chief Minister's office.

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CM Patel Praises Sindhi Community's Spirit and Integration

Addressing the event organised at Naroda Patiya by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Cheti Chand Mahotsav Committee, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Cheti Chand is a sacred festival dedicated to the worship of Dariya Dev and marks the holy occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

He added that the Sindhi community, known for its courage, hard work, and determination, has excelled across various fields, including trade and commerce. CM further stated that the Sindhi community, which migrated from Sindh and made Gujarat its motherland and karmabhoomi, has preserved its language and identity while seamlessly blending into Gujarat's culture and contributing actively to the State's development. This spirit reflects the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He added.

Urges Participation in PM's Initiatives

He further added that such religious and community events help the youth stay connected with their traditions and heritage. The CM also urged the Sindhi community to actively participate in initiatives launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, including "Catch the Rain," "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," and "Swachh Bharat."

Dignitaries Attend Cheti Chand Celebrations

On this occasion, MLA Payal Kukrani, in her welcome address, stated that to preserve their religion and culture, the Sindhi community left their native land, Sindh and made India their home, contributing significantly to the nation's development. On this occasion, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, Members of Parliament Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, MLA Kanchan Radadiya, former Minister Maya Kodnani, former MLA Nirmala Wadhwani, saints and mahants of the Sindhi community, and a large number of community members were present. (ANI)