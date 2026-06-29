CBSE has released guidelines for the three-language policy under NEP 2020. Starting from the 2026-27 session, Class IX students must study three languages, including at least two Indian languages, with specified assessment rules for different batches.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued detailed guidelines for implementing the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the academic session 2026-27, mandating that students in Class IX onwards study three languages, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas (Indian languages).

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"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends learning three languages, with at least two being native to India (Bhartiya Bhashas). A non-native language may be opted for as the third language (R3) provided the other two are Bhartiya Bhashas," the CBSE said in a press release.

Implementation Plan for Different Batches

For Current Batches (Class VII-X)

For the current batches studying in class VII, VIII and IX would not be required to give board examination in third language when they progress to Class X. According to the Board, students currently in Class X will continue under the existing system of studying two languages, with no requirement for a third language.

The CBSE further said students currently in Classes VII and VIII will continue studying three languages as they progress, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas. Those studying two non-native languages have been granted a one-time relaxation to add one additional Bhartiya Bhasha as the third language.

"For students currently studying two non-native languages, a one-time relaxation allows them to add only one additional Bhartiya Bhasha as the third language (R3). The third language will be assessed internally by the school, with no CBSE Board examination required in Class X," the release stated.

For Incoming Batches (Class IX from 2026-27)

For students entering Class IX in the academic session 2026-27, studying three languages will be mandatory, with at least two required to be Bhartiya Bhashas. "The third language (R3) will be assessed internally by the school. There will be no CBSE Board examination for this language when this batch reaches Class X," the Board said.

For Students in Class VI and Below

For students in Class VI and subsequent batches, the Board said two of the three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas and the third language will become a Board-exam subject when these students reach Class X. "Two out of three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas. When this batch reaches Class X, they will take a Board examination for the third language (R3)," the CBSE said.

Exemptions and Implementation Support

The CBSE also announced exemptions for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. Schools located outside India and foreign students returning to India have been exempted from studying a native Indian language as the third language.

On implementation, the Board said, "Students migrating to other states may continue their existing R3 language combination from the middle stage into Class IX." It also encouraged schools to adopt flexible staffing arrangements, including using existing teachers with functional proficiency, retired teachers, Sahodaya clusters and hybrid teaching methods.

The Board added that CBSE and NCERT would provide grade-appropriate learning resources, while dedicated Class VI textbooks for the third language are available in all 22 scheduled Bhartiya Bhashas on the NCERT website. (ANI)