Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel certified over 1,500 new notaries and launched a 'Notary Portal' for an e-notary system. The move is hailed as part of PM Modi's 'Ease of Living' and 'Digital India' initiatives to make legal processes transparent.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented certificates to more than 1,500 advocates selected as notaries at a program jointly organised by the Law Department of the State Government and the Gujarat Bar Council in Gandhinagar. Launching the Notary Portal to develop an e-notary system in the state, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the interests and convenience of the common citizen at the center of the concept of Ease of Living. He has adopted the governance mantra of Maximum Governance, Minimum Government with complete transparency in recruitment processes and scheme implementation. Today's occasion signifies the realisation of that same principle in Gujarat's legal domain, according to a release from CMO.

CM Patel Credits PM Modi's Legal Reforms

He added that the rule of law is a fundamental pillar for the sustainable development of any nation or state. Prime Minister has undertaken the significant task of presenting time-relevant laws for the rule of law. By abolishing obsolete laws from the British era, he has simplified legal processes.

The Chief Minister further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the mantra of "Justice to All, Appeasement to None" is being fulfilled. The abolition of Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, and implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been successfully achieved under his guidance.

Digital Transformation in Legal Services

The role of notaries is very important in accelerating development by establishing trust, security, and integrity in the legal process, the release stated. The Chief Minister emphasised that the responsibility of ensuring the authenticity of documents rests with notaries, thereby building trust in both the legal system and the economy. Notarised documents receive legal recognition, making their acceptance in courts and other institutions easier and thus enhancing ease of doing business.

Prime Minister has ushered in a new era of digital transformation in citizen services across the country. His goal is to make government services accessible to every citizen at the click of a mobile button. Under Digital India, transparent delivery of public services through digital means has been ensured. The Chief Minister stated that efforts have been made to modernise legal systems through digitalisation under his visionary guidance, the release stated.

CM said the Notary Portal launched in Gujarat today marks another step toward realising the Prime Minister's dream of Digital India. With this new portal, the notary appointment and application process will be fully digital. It will ensure equal and fair opportunities for all. The entire process of uploading documents and tracking application status will now be online, resulting in time and energy savings and greater efficiency.

He remarked that the new portal will help safeguard and authenticate every legal document while maintaining a central record for years. With the gradual digitalisation of notary operations, paper consumption will decrease, protecting the environment and promoting paperless governance.

Leaders Praise Monumental Step

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi on Historic Appointments

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, congratulating the newly appointed notaries, said that for the first time in Gujarat's history, over 1,500 advocates have been appointed as notaries--a monumental task accomplished under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that the number of notary positions in Gujarat has increased from 2,900 to 6,000, doubling the opportunities for advocates. The newly launched e-portal for notaries will save time for ordinary citizens. He urged the advocates to contribute to speedy justice while upholding societal and citizen interests.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled that when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he introduced a historic law to prevent cow slaughter and protect cows. Recently, under this law, a person in Amreli was sentenced to life imprisonment--a direct result of the strict legislation introduced by PM Modi. He also mentioned that in Gujarat, charge sheets in POCSO cases are now being filed within 24 hours. More than 15 cases have been charge-sheeted within a month, resulting in multiple convictions, including life imprisonment and death sentences.

Minister Kaushik Vekariya on Building Trust

Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya stated that notaries play a crucial role in the development of the nation as they help establish trust in the legal process. The work of notaries reduces the possibility of fraud since documents certified by them carry legal recognition. When documents are prepared properly and by appropriate parties, the role of notaries becomes significant. Particularly in property documents, sale deeds, and similar matters, notary seals and signatures simplify legal processes. The appointment of 1,500 notaries at once will enhance public convenience. Through transparent and online procedures, citizens will find it easier to access legal services. The Minister also appealed to newly appointed notaries to uphold the trust people have in them, the release stated.

Bar Council Chairman Highlights Government Support

In his welcome address, Bar Council Chairman J. J. Patel said that the Bar Council's assistance in the country began in Gujarat in 2010 when Prime Minister Modi sanctioned a grant of ₹2.23 crore for the establishment of an e-library. Continuing this support, the Gujarat Government has provided financial assistance of around ₹28 crore to the Bar Council for various purposes. Recently, the Central Government appointed 8,086 advocates as notaries, and today, with the state government certifying another 1,500 advocates, Gujarat now has nearly 9,500 notaries. This has significantly simplified public procedures, ensuring notary services are now available in every village.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Das, Joint Secretary H. S. Verma, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, Registrar of Law University Nitin Malik, and a large number of advocates. (ANI)