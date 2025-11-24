Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the state's 13th airport-like bus port in Navsari on Nov 25. The Rs 82 crore project, part of PM Modi's vision, features modern amenities to enhance the public transport experience in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the newly constructed bus port equipped with advanced facilities in Navsari on November 25, built at a cost of Rs 82 crore over 5,025 square metres.

Airport-like Amenities for Public Transport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned transforming the state's bus stations into modern facilities so that common citizens too can access airport-like amenities at bus ports. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has adopted an approach to develop the bus stations being constructed across the state into bus ports with facilities aligned with the Prime Minister's vision, a release said.

Built under the PPP model, these bus ports are equipped with deluxe waiting rooms for passengers, RO drinking water facilities, departmental stores, canteens for refreshments, wheelchairs for divyangs, and CCTV cameras. So far, 12 such bus ports have been constructed in the state. Additionally, large city bus ports are also being equipped with facilities such as movie theatres, banquet halls, and shopping malls.

Inauguration Ceremony Details

On Tuesday, November 25, at 5 pm, Chief Minister Patel will inaugurate the state's 13th bus port in Navsari. Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil, State Finance and Urban Development Minister and in-charge Minister of Navsari district Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Tribal Development Nareshbhai Patel, Minister of State for Transport Pravinbhai Mali, along with MLAs and MPs, will participate in the event.

Boosting Connectivity and Opportunities

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the construction of these well-equipped bus ports has transformed Gujarat into a major travel hub by providing efficient public transport facilities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers, new opportunities for businesses, employment and career avenues for youth and women, and convenient travel for students for academic purposes.