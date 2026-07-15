Under its BRICS Chairship, India hosted the Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting in Hyderabad. Chaired by Mansukh Mandviya, the meet focused on future-ready labour markets and saw the launch of the 'BRICS Connect' initiative for capacity building.

India, under its BRICS Chairship 2026, hosted the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday, focusing on building inclusive, resilient and future-ready labour markets.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandviya chaired the Ministerial Session, which was attended by Labour Ministers and delegates from all BRICS member states. The discussions centred on the future of work and emerging challenges in the global job market.

Ministers Adopt Key Declaration

The Ministers adopted the Labour and Employment Ministers' Declaration, reaffirming a shared commitment to resilient, inclusive and future-ready labour markets. The declaration reached consensus on key areas including social security and formalisation, increasing women's workforce participation, employability and skills development, and the use of digital technologies for all workers, including gig and platform workers.

Best practices shared by BRICS member countries were highlighted during the meeting and appreciated by delegates for offering diverse approaches to strengthening labour markets and worker welfare.

Addresses by Ministers and representatives from all BRICS nations provided valuable perspectives and are expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation.

Launch of BRICS Connect Initiative

A key highlight of the meeting was the launch of BRICS Connect, the BRICS Cooperation Network for Capacity Building, Employability, and New Skills & Technologies. It is a flagship initiative of India's Presidency aimed at strengthening capacity building, knowledge sharing and technical collaboration among BRICS nations.

Officials said the Declaration and the launch of BRICS CONNECT together mark an important step toward creating labour markets that are inclusive, resilient and prepared for future challenges. (ANI)