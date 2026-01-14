Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Kite Festival 2026 in Gandhinagar, celebrating Uttarayan by flying kites and greeting citizens. He wished for their happiness and prosperity. The event was attended by dignitaries and foreign kite flyers.

CM Patel Inaugurates Kite Festival 2026

On the joyous and festive occasion of Uttarayan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Kite Festival 2026, organized by the Sahay Foundation at Central Vista in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Patel joined the citizens in kite flying and extended his greetings on the occasion of the Uttarayan festival. CM flew kites and distributed laddoos and chikki to the citizens.

While extending his Uttarayan greetings to all the citizens of the state, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel stated that just as people fly their kites high in the sky during the festival, Uttarayan should also become a festival of enthusiasm that helps all citizens reach new heights of happiness, peace, prosperity, and progress in their lives.

CM formally inaugurated the 2026 Kite Festival celebrations by releasing balloons into the sky. On this occasion, the Mayor of Gandhinagar Mira Patel, MLA Rita Patel, Deputy Mayor Natuji Thakor, Standing Committee Chairman Gaurang Vyas, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, District Collector Mehul Dave, foreign kite flyers, along with a large number of citizens and children, were present.

CM Patel also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and celebrated Uttarayan by flying a colourful kite. Speaking to ANI, Gujarat CM Said, "I extend greetings to everyone on Makar Sankranti. On this Kite Festival, may the soaring kites in the skies bring success to everyone."

The Chief Minister also participated in the traditional festivities in Gandhinagar, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Uttarayan, one of Gujarat's most celebrated festivals.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Harvest Festivals

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote to citizens across the country, extending his warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, festivals that mark the harvest season in different parts of India.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the festival symbolises hope and positivity. He said that Sankranti is celebrated in various forms across the country, but with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work. Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India. (ANI)