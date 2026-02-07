Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel fulfilled his promise to Class 1 student Shamya Prajapati by visiting her school in Banaskantha. The visit came after the young girl had innocently asked the CM when he would come to meet her during a video call.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has time and again demonstrated his elder-like affection and human sensitivity. One such deeply emotional moment was witnessed at the PM SHRI Uttampura (Dangiya) Anupam Primary School in Banaskantha district. During a School Management Committee video interaction held last year, young Shamya Prajapati, a Class 1 student, innocently asked the Chief Minister: "Grandfather, when will you visit our school?" Touched by this simple question, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel responded warmly and affectionately: "When I come there, I will definitely come to meet you."

Chief Minister Fulfills His Promise

Honouring Shamya's emotion and fulfilling the promise he had made earlier, the Chief Minister today personally visited the PM SHRI Uttampura (Dangiya) Anupam Primary School. He interacted warmly with the students and gathered information about their studies, the school campus, and the education system.

A Student's Dream and A New Promise

Expressing her feelings on the occasion, Shamya said: "I had asked Grandfather if he would come to meet us, he remembered his words and today fulfilled my dream and my school's dream." Shamya recited shlokas before the Chief Minister, and in response, he blessed her with these words: "Study well, grow up, become a Collector, and then come and meet me." With strong determination, Shamya promised the Chief Minister, "When I grow up, I will definitely come to meet you."

A Gesture of Simplicity and Sensitivity

The Chief Minister's simplicity and human sensitivity filled the entire school family and School Management Committee members across the state with joy and emotion. On this emotional occasion, Forest and Environment Minister Pravinbhai Mali, school teachers, students, and local leaders were present.