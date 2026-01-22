Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chaired the January 2026 State SWAGAT, issuing swift directives to resolve public grievances. He addressed issues of illegal construction, farmer land problems in Dabhoi and Botad, and housing issues in Surat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday personally heard public representations during the January 2026 State SWAGAT and issued clear, time-bound directions to district administrations for speedy, citizen-centric resolution of grievances, including issues related to illegal constructions, encroachments on public roads and drainage channels, and obstructions affecting inter-village road connectivity.

Under the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal initiative, held on the fourth Thursday of every month, more than 110 applicants presented their representations at the State SWAGAT in January 2026. Not only this, but the resolution process was also undertaken at the district and taluka levels regarding 1,492 representations of District SWAGAT and 2,565 representations and questions of Taluka SWAGAT.

CM Addresses Farmer and Housing Grievances

During this State SWAGAT, farmers from Dabhoi and Botad districts presented their representations before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while beneficiaries also raised the long-pending issue of constructing new houses in place of the dilapidated Gujarat Housing Board houses in Surat district. He responded to these concerns promptly and compassionately.

Solution for Dabhoi Farmers' Drainage Issue

To ensure that the crops of 150 bighas of cultivable land belonging to 33 farmers are not damaged and the land is not spoiled due to the drainage water of Dabhoi Municipality, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the local administration to construct a siphon on an urgent basis, ensure the Municipality's STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) works properly, and resolve this long-term problem of the farmers.

Immediate Resolution for Botad Farmers' Land Issue

Farmers of Botad district represented before the CM that, as a result of raising the height of the village pond embankment, approximately 500 bighas of land belonging to 42 farmers are being submerged, and the road to the fields is closed. CM took an immediate, farmer-centric decision and instructed the concerned department and the local administration to bring an urgent resolution to the issue of farmers in Botad district.

Expedited Action on Surat Housing Redevelopment

In the State SWAGAT, besides these farmers' concerns, beneficiaries also submitted the long-pending representation regarding the construction of new houses in place of the dilapidated Gujarat Housing Board houses in Surat district. In response to these representations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the officials of the Gujarat Housing Board to expedite construction of new housing units.

Key Officials Present

In this State SWAGAT of January -2026, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar, as well as Officers on Special Duty Shri D. K. Parekh, Rakesh Vyas, and senior officials of the concerned departments were present. (ANI)