'Veeranjali Dayro 2.5,' a patriotic event in Sanand, Gujarat, was attended by CM Bhupendra Patel. Renowned artists performed, paying tribute to India's martyrs, including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, fostering a sense of national pride.

The programme titled "Veeranjali Dayro 2.5" was held at Sanand in a grand and dignified atmosphere in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on March 23. According to the release, the programme was organised by the Veeranjali Committee and GTPL.

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A Celebration of Valour and Patriotism

The event featured powerful Dayro performances celebrating valour, bravery, and patriotism, paying heartfelt tribute to the nation's martyrs. During the event, renowned artists including Sairam Dave, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Mayabhai Ahir, Rajbha Gadhvi, and Alpa Patel delivered captivating performances of heroic narratives, inspiring anecdotes, and patriotic songs. Through their powerful presentations, the stories of the nation's brave martyrs were brought to life, instilling a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among the audience.

Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

The program also honoured the sacrifices of martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Their courage and dedication to the nation were remembered with respect, inspiring pride among those present.

Through powerful songs, stories, and emotional performances, the atmosphere in Sanand was filled with patriotism. The audience paid tribute to the nation's martyrs and honoured their sacrifices.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was also attended by Shatrusalyasinghji Barhat, great-grandson of Rajasthan's martyr Pratapsinhji, Cabinet Ministers Arjun Modhwadia and Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Ministers of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, Kamlesh Patel, Darshana Vaghela, Rivabaa Jadeja, Pravin Mali, Kaushik Vekariya, Jayram Gamit, as stated in the release. Additionally, Organisation General Secretary Ratnakarji, City BJP President Prerak Shah, Veeranjali Committee members Pradeepsinh Vaghela and Sanjaybhai Patel, former Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Mulubhai Bera, MLAs and leaders from across the state, along with a large number of citizens were present at the event held in Gandhinagar. (ANI)