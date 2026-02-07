Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the country's first Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha in Gandhinagar. The event, held in a grove to raise environmental awareness, featured narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza and was attended by many devotees.

CM Patel Attends Spiritual Discourse

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the country's first Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav organised in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

A Unique Event for Environmental Awareness

This event is being held from Sunday, February 1 to 6, in collaboration with the Nature First Foundation and nature lovers, to raise environmental awareness in Gandhinagar. On the sixth day of the narration, the Chief Minister listened to the spiritual discourse and performed the aarti at the Vyaspeeth. The main speaker of the Katha is renowned Bhagavat Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza, who is delivering the nectar of the Bhagwat Katha from the Vyaspeeth.

With the primary objective of safeguarding future generations from natural disasters and raising environmental awareness, this Katha is being held in complete harmony with nature, amid a lush grove of trees in Sector-6, without any mandap or pandal. This Prakruti Prem Katha is a novel initiative undertaken in the capital city of Gandhinagar, with the noble intention of nurturing and preserving Mother Nature, the mother of all living beings and the five elements of the universe.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by the Chief Trustee of Nature First Trust and the sponsor of the Katha, Naran Patel; former Minister Mahendra Trivedi; Padma Jagdish Trivedi; MLA Ritaben Patel; Standing Committee Chairman Gaurang Vyas; City BJP President Ashish Dave; former Mayor Hitesh Makwana; and a large number of devotees.